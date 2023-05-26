Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Debris hangs from an apartment building on Massachusetts Street in Gary after a fire Wednesday left the structure inhospitable, Fire Chief Sea…

GARY — Officials are investigating a fire Wednesday in the 1900 block of Massachusetts Street that left an infant injured.

Firefighters and emergency medical personnel responded around 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report for a fire in a residential apartment, with people trapped on the second floor of the building. Crews arrived to heavy flames, Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

Firefighters set a 24-foot ground ladder to the second floor. They swiftly rescued a man, woman and their baby from the building. The infant was taken to the hospital for observation but is said to be in stable condition.

O'Donnell touted the quick and effective response from the crews: "Between making the rescue and taming the fire. These guys stepped up to the plate once again and came out and did a wonderful job."

The rescue and firefighting took about an hour, O'Donnell said. The house has been boarded up, and the occupants are displaced. The department worked to ensure that the inhabitants have temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.