Back-to-school jamboree scheduled

GARY — State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, has a full slate of activities for his 20th annual Back-to-School Jamboree at Indiana University Northwest on Saturday.

It runs from 8:30 a.m to 4 p.m. at IUN's Savannah Center, 3400 Broadway in Gary.

Lil Lou's Barber Shop will offer free haircuts again this year at the jamboree, and the first 300 schoolchildren attending the event will receive free school supplies.

Additionally, free lunch will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Lil Lou Barber Shop’s free haircuts were a big hit at last year’s Back-to-School Jamboree, so we’re pleased to have Lil Lou participating again this year,” Smith said.

“We’re also excited to have the Mascots attend the Jamboree. Everyone loves to have their pictures taken with these unique celebrities, especially the children. The Jamboree has so much to offer young people of all ages as we get students excited about the start of a new school year.”

A 3-on-3 basketball tournament competition runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Savannah Center gym. Teams should register early to secure a position and save money on the registration fee.

Early registration is still only $30 for each team. On-sight registration will be $45 per team. Application forms can be obtained by visiting the Beautiful Things store at 4335 Broadway in Gary or by calling Smith at 219-887-2046.

The annual Jamboree Film Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the Savannah Center auditorium, and a DJ will provide music for dancing from noon to 4 p.m. In addition, there will be a dance contest, a Double Dutch jump rope competition and a video game tournament.

Face painting, finger painting and a drawing contest will keep the younger children active.

Additionally, area agencies will have exhibit booths where literature will be distributed about what those organizations offer students and their families. Booth rentals are available for groups that offer youth services or have products to sell. Smith may be contacted for more information about booth rentals.

The Jamboree is sponsored by Smith; the African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc; IUN; Haywood and Flemings Associates insurance agency; the Gary Crusader; the 411 News; Geminus Corporation; Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home; U.S. Steel, Hard Rock Casino; and Fresh County Market.