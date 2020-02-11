Bank robbery defendant competent to stand trial, magistrate rules

HAMMOND — A federal magistrate has ruled a Gary man is mentally competent to stand trial on bank robbery charges.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar made that finding Monday, two months after ordering Omarr R. Williams to undergo a psychiatric examination following Williams' disruptive behavior during earlier court hearings.

He made the ruling after receiving a report from a psychiatric specialist ordered to examine Williams.

Williams and co-defendant Anthony H. Day, 51, of Gary, are pleading not guilty to accusations they robbed three local banks: U.S. Federal Credit Union, 1 N. Buchanan St. in Gary; Horizon Bank, 1345 Calumet Ave., Hammond; and First Financial Bank at 2705 169th St., Hammond. The robberies happened Sept. 5, Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, respectively.

Hammond and Lake County police arrested the pair in Gary after a car chase following the Oct. 8 bank robbery.

Since his arrest, Williams threatened a U.S. Marshal, refused to come to pretrial court hearings and has insisted on acting as his own attorney after being placed in pretrial detention, according to court records.

