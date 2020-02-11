Bank robbery defendant competent to stand trial, magistrate rules

HAMMOND — A federal magistrate has ruled a Gary man is mentally competent to stand trial on bank robbery charges.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua Kolar made that finding Monday, two months after ordering Omarr R. Williams to undergo a psychiatric examination following Williams' disruptive behavior during earlier court hearings.
He made the ruling after receiving a report from a psychiatric specialist ordered to examine Williams.
Williams and co-defendant Anthony H. Day, 51, of Gary, are pleading not guilty to accusations they robbed three local banks: U.S. Federal Credit Union, 1 N. Buchanan St. in Gary; Horizon Bank, 1345 Calumet Ave., Hammond; and First Financial Bank at 2705 169th St., Hammond. The robberies happened Sept. 5, Sept. 23 and Oct. 8, respectively.
Hammond and Lake County police arrested the pair in Gary after a car chase following the Oct. 8 bank robbery.
Since his arrest, Williams threatened a U.S. Marshal, refused to come to pretrial court hearings and has insisted on acting as his own attorney after being placed in pretrial detention, according to court records.
Williams has issued, from his jail cell, a series of handwritten demands for the government to deliver to him proof of his guilt and for the court to dismiss the charges against him.
He also has complained his rights are being violated by the police and court and most recently claimed in writing that the magistrate's questions about Williams’ mental competence is a further violation of his rights.
The magistrate has denied Williams demands for a separate trial from that of his co-defendant, has denied Williams immediate access to any DNA evidence, as well as transcripts from the grand jury that indicted him or a Bill of Particulars explaining how the government intends to prove the case against him.
The court’s record indicates Williams was present Monday in federal court for the magistrate’s ruling that Williams is competent to stand trial, understands the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him and can assist in his own defense.