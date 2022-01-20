Banquet, wedding center coming to Gary

GARY — A wedding and banquet center is coming to Gary's West Side.

During a Tuesday night meeting, the Gary Common Council approved plans for a wedding venue in the former Budd Co. Union Hall building in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue. The council approved an ordinance rezoning the property from R-2 residential to B3-2 business. Petitioner Matthew Jackson received unanimous approval from the plan commission in December.

The project was presented at a Jan. 11 Plan Commission meeting where Jackson said the venue would be able to host up to 300 people and currently has 25 parking spaces. Jackson has entered into a deal with nearby Peace Baptist Church to provide an additional 25 parking spaces during events.

Council members shared concerns about the venue's impact on residential parking. Signage will designate the neighboring side streets as residential parking only.

“I just think it is too many people, in too few places," Councilman Clorius Lay said, adding that if parking does become an issue, the council could look at giving residents parking stickers.