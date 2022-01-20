Banquet, wedding center coming to Gary

GARY — A wedding and banquet center is coming to Gary's West Side.
During a Tuesday night meeting, the Gary Common Council approved plans for a wedding venue in the former Budd Co. Union Hall building in the 3100 block of 11th Avenue. The council approved an ordinance rezoning the property from R-2 residential to B3-2 business. Petitioner Matthew Jackson received unanimous approval from the plan commission in December.
The project was presented at a Jan. 11 Plan Commission meeting where Jackson said the venue would be able to host up to 300 people and currently has 25 parking spaces. Jackson has entered into a deal with nearby Peace Baptist Church to provide an additional 25 parking spaces during events.
Council members shared concerns about the venue's impact on residential parking. Signage will designate the neighboring side streets as residential parking only.
“I just think it is too many people, in too few places," Councilman Clorius Lay said, adding that if parking does become an issue, the council could look at giving residents parking stickers.
“I am very supportive of this project, and one of the reasons why is I can remember when 11th Avenue was one of our main business districts," Councilman Cozey Weatherspoon, D-2, said. "If you look at it [11th Avenue] now, that is not the case.”
The council also approved a resolution to oppose NIPSCO’s proposed price increase. Merrillville-based NiSource, the parent company of NIPSCO, is asking state regulators to allow it to increase base natural gas rates. NIPSCO wants to raise rates in two phases, starting Sept. 1, 2022. The electric and natural gas utility said the rate hike would result in less volatility in monthly bills and potentially lower bills in the winter for high-use customers.
A residential customer using 70 therms per month who is paying $55 currently would see a projected increase of $9 per month, or 17%. The monthly customer charge would jump from $14 to an estimated $24.50 under NIPSCO's proposal. The actual monthly changes will vary per customer depending on usage and future market prices for natural gas.
Gary Corporation Counsel Angela Lockett said the rate hike would impact both residential and small business consumers. In light of the pandemic's continued economic impact, the city's older, hard-to-heat homes and the fact that many Gary residents are low income and "energy insecure," Lockett said, the proposed increase is too high. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor is expected to rule on the requested increase in July.
In other business, the council sent four ordinances allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds, back to committee. The ordinances included hiring an ARPA manager for a one-year contract not to exceed $60,000, a $5 million joint venture broadband project, $1.5 million leadership and job training program and $100,000 for broadband updates to the Common Council Chambers.
There will be a Ways and Means Committee hearing for the ordinances on Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m.