GARY — Local environmentalists, a regional nonprofit and now the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, have all voiced concerns about a lime plant in Gary seeking to renew its air permit.

Carmeuse Lime, Inc. has operated a facility in the Buffington Harbor of Gary since 1994. The global manufacturer provides limestone to steel mills; it's one of the main ingredients burnt in blast furnaces to make pig iron. Carmeuse has asked the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to renew its five-year air-quality permit, which was last renewed in 2014. However, the requested renewal has drawn criticism from Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, and the Environmental Law and Policy Center, or the ELPC.

The ELPC submitted a written comments to IDEM on May 5. The Midwest-based nonprofit asked IDEM to conduct an environmental justice analysis. Earlier this month, the EPA's Region 5 Air and Radiation Division submitted a letter to IDEM, also requesting an environmental justice analysis.

The EPA's letter notes that the area surrounding the Carmeuse facility, which includes portions of Gary and East Chicago, is largely comprised of low income residents and residents that are African American or Hispanic/Latino. Because there is already a high level of pollution in the area, the EPA said the "permitting action may raise civil rights concerns. It is important, therefore, that IDEM assess its obligations under civil rights laws and policies."

Public comment for Carmeuse' air permit renewal was initially supposed to end May 5, however IDEM extended it to June 5 after the ELPC and GARD raised concerns. IDEM also held a public meeting in Gary on June 1. Residents and elected officials spoke during the meeting, asking questions about how Carmeuse monitors emissions and about the company's past violations.

Most recently, an October inspection of the facility found seven violations.

"If they're not being diligent, why would you give them the opportunity to continue?" Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, asked IDEM during the June 1 meeting.

In an email to the Times a Carmeuse spokesperson said violations are always corrected as soon as possible.

"The compliance issues referenced in the various comment letters have been corrected and are not ongoing. In addition to having corrected any issues of past non-compliance, we learn from these missteps and have instituted policies and procedures to mitigate the potential for future violations," the spokesperson wrote. "Since the previous Permit renewal action in 2014, we have significantly improved source emissions for multiple pollutants by replacing burners on all five kilns and have taken other actions to improve our operations and lessen the environmental impact of lime production. Renewal of this Permit will allow the facility to continue operating in an environmentally safe manner while maintaining its commitment to Gary and surrounding communities."

The EPA recommended Carmeuse create a public-facing website where emissions data is posted regularly. The EPA also asked IDEM to review all of Carmeuse' monitoring procedures "to ensure they are sufficient."

Innofuel

The EPA, the ELPC and GARD have also noted Carmeuse owns Innofuel Energy Solutions, LLC, a Gary fuel plant located at 6480 Airport Road. According to the Innofuel website, the facility uses plastics, paper and cardboard to produce "a clean energy product that can be used by large furnaces or kilns as an alternative to burning coal."

Carmeuse purchased Innofuel in December of 2019, however the plant shutdown in November of 2020 after a fire.

In an email to the Times, a Carmeuse spokesperson said there is no timeline for when Innofuel will become operational again.

"We are carefully proceeding with our plans to ensure that the plant is operated in an environmentally-sound manner and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations."

IDEM will issue a permit decision after reviewing all public comment. Once a final decision is issued, the agency will also respond to all written comment.

