Battle over waste-to-jet-fuel plant in Gary wages on as first batch of synthetic crude oil is produced in Nevada

GARY — For over a year, environmentalists have been fighting a waste-to-jet-fuel facility planned for the Buffington Harbor area, most recently by filing an appeal to rescind the plant's air permit. However, representatives from Fulcrum Bioenergy LLC say the project is still on schedule, and in December the company reached a major milestone.

California-based Fulcrum Bioenergy announced that the company successfully produced its first batch of low-carbon synthetic crude oil at its Sierra BioFuels Plant in Nevada. Flyn van Ewijk, director of project development, said the synthetic crude oil will be sold to Marathon Petroleum, where it will be further refined into sustainable aviation fuel.

According to a news release from Fulcrum, Sierra BioFuels is the "world’s first commercial-scale landfill waste-to-fuels plant." The Gary facility, which will fill the 75-acre footprint of a former cement factory, will be exactly three times larger than the Nevada location. If completed on schedule, van Ewijk said, it would be the largest commercial waste-to-fuel plant in the country.

"After more than a decade of dedication and perseverance, successfully creating a low-carbon fuel entirely from landfill waste validates the strength of our process and our partners’ unwavering belief in and support for our business model," Eric Pryor, Fulcrum's president and CEO, said in the news release. "As we continue to work to address global environmental challenges and advance our development program, we aim to replicate our success at Sierra with cost-efficient net-zero carbon plants nationally and ultimately around the globe.”

However, the environmental group Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, still argues that the waste-to-jet-fuel process contains too many unknowns. After decades of industrial pollution, GARD says, the steel city can't afford to take any more chances.

On Dec. 16, GARD file an amended Petition for Administrative Review of the air permit the Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued Fulcrum. The petition was filed with the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication, which acts as the ultimate authority to review IDEM decisions.

The petition hinges on two main issues: Fulcrum never clearly defines the composition of the "feedstock" that will be used to produce the jet fuel, and the emission calculations are not exact or verifiable.

The $600 million facility planned for Gary would use municipal waste from Chicago. Garbage would be taken to feedstock processing facilities outside Gary. Trash high in carbon — such as paper, timber and soft plastics — would be prepared into feedstock, which would be loaded onto trucks and taken to the plant in Gary to be refined into a low-carbon renewable jet fuel. Before being sold, the fuel would be blended with traditional jet fuel.

During a December news conference, GARD member Dorreen Carey said the contents of municipal garbage is constantly changing. GARD argued that without knowing exactly what materials are in the feedstock, Fulcrum's emission estimates cannot be precise.

"You can't have an inconsistent source and come out with a consistent product," Carey said.

GARD also would like to see IDEM account for the environmental health risks that exist in Gary.

"IDEM’s obligation to confirm the reliability of the data underlying Fulcrum’s air-permit application is particularly important when issuing a permit within a community already beset by numerous other sources of air pollution, as is the case here," GARD wrote in a recent news release. "The largely Black and Latino residents of the surrounding, heavily industrialized communities suffer from high rates of cancer, asthma, lead exposure, and poverty. The health risk in the area is so substantial that the U.S. EPA has designated the area as having some of the highest levels in the state for various pollutants and illnesses."

A greenhouse gas inventory found that in 2017, Lake County produced 34,706,179 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or MTCO2e. In comparison, the city of Chicago, which has a population five times larger than Lake County, produced 31,035,000 MTCO2e in 2017.

In 2016, Indianapolis, which has 324,440 more residents than Lake County, produced 14,630,253 MTCO2e. Gary, which has a population about a tenth the size of Indianapolis, produced 12,555,294 MTCO2e in 2017.

Industry accounts for more than 90% of Gary's emissions.

GARD has also cited a recent community health needs assessment completed by Methodist Hospitals. According to the report, Lake County ranks near the bottom of Indiana's 92 counties for health outcomes, a ranking Methodist calculated using measures of life length and quality.

As part of the assessment, a focus group of Region residents was asked what factors have the largest negative impact on their health; pollution was one of the top answers.

Based on some of the environmental concerns Fulcrum has received, van Ewijk said, the company is actively looking into using electric trucks to transport the waste and the feedstock. He said GARD's petition would not delay the project; Fulcrum hopes to finish financing the plant by the end of this year and begin construction in 2024.

The successful production of synthetic crude oil "validates" Fulcrum's waste-to-jet-fuel process, van Ewijk said.

"The process worked as it was designed," he said. “We’re very confident in IDEM’s decision based on the merits of our application.”

The company is moving forward with two additional facilities, one in the Texas Gulf Coast region and the other in the United Kingdom. Fulcrum has already partnered with several large corporations, including British Petroleum, United Airlines, Marathon Petroleum and Japan Airlines.

