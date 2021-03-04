Big Shoulders, RailCats team up for kids’ snow boot giveaway

GARY — Spring may be around the corner, but it’s never too late for a new pair of snow boots, especially for kids.

Thanks to a donation from Indianapolis-based Shepherd Community Center, the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana Initiative has partnered with the Gary SouthShore RailCats on a winter boot giveaway Saturday between noon and 2 p.m.

Open to the public, the distribution features Sorel brand Disney children’s snow boots to families in need. Boots are available in a limited number of boys and girls toddler and youth sizes, from toddler sizes 8-13 to youth sizes 1-4.

The giveaway takes place in parking lot A of the U.S. Steel Yard, the RailCats stadium, where volunteers will be distributing children’s snow boots to needy families.

According to Dan Kozlowski, regional director of the local Big Shoulders initiative, the giveaway is part of an ongoing effort, led by Big Shoulders, to ensure that Northwest Indiana families have access to resources needed during winter months.

“So far,” Kozlowski reported, “the organization has already distributed 500 snow boots to families through its network of schools in the Region.”