Big Shoulders, RailCats team up for kids’ snow boot giveaway

GARY — Spring may be around the corner, but it’s never too late for a new pair of snow boots, especially for kids.
Thanks to a donation from Indianapolis-based Shepherd Community Center, the Big Shoulders Fund Northwest Indiana Initiative has partnered with the Gary SouthShore RailCats on a winter boot giveaway Saturday between noon and 2 p.m.
Open to the public, the distribution features Sorel brand Disney children’s snow boots to families in need. Boots are available in a limited number of boys and girls toddler and youth sizes, from toddler sizes 8-13 to youth sizes 1-4.
The giveaway takes place in parking lot A of the U.S. Steel Yard, the RailCats stadium, where volunteers will be distributing children’s snow boots to needy families.
According to Dan Kozlowski, regional director of the local Big Shoulders initiative, the giveaway is part of an ongoing effort, led by Big Shoulders, to ensure that Northwest Indiana families have access to resources needed during winter months.
“So far,” Kozlowski reported, “the organization has already distributed 500 snow boots to families through its network of schools in the Region.”
Supported by a grant from Bruce and Beth White, Big Shoulders has been teaming with Catholic schools throughout the Diocese of Gary. Last June, Big Shoulders held a food giveaway outside Holy Angels Cathedral in Gary.
The snow boot giveaway began when Dick’s Sporting Goods donated 37 pallets of boots valued at $400,000 Shepherd Community Center, which has been working to break the cycle of poverty in Indianapolis since 1985. With 17 pallets remaining, Shepherd reached out to One Region, an organization that seeks to improve life in Lake, Porter, and LaPorte counties.
One Region reached out to its network of nonprofits, including Big Shoulders, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana, and Hope Community Center in Valparaiso, for warehousing and distribution of the children’s boots.
Inspired by the late Cardinal Joseph Bernardin of Chicago, Big Shoulders Fund was founded in 1986. It supports a network of 72 high-need, Chicago-area schools serving nearly 20,000 students.
For more information, visit www.bigshouldersfund.org.