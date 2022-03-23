Birds, bees and broccoli: Urban farm looking to create pollinator park

GARY — Butterflies buzzing among native wild flowers, a play area dotted with benches, a pavilion ready to host spoken word nights and bee boxes tucked among shrubbery: That is the vision Faith Farms CDC has for a pollinator garden located in Gary's Emerson neighborhood — if they can find enough funding.

Sitting on about an acre and a half of land at 656 Carolina St., Faith Farms is currently gearing up for its ninth growing season. The urban farm is run through Progressive Community Church International and produces around 1,400 pounds of produce each year. Pastor Curtis Whittaker said the farm currently donates about 90% of what it grows; eventually they hope to expand their Community Supported Agriculture, or CSA, program, selling 75% of their food, giving 15% to volunteers and donating 10%.

The pollinator park would sit near the farm, on five parcels at the corner of Virginia Street and East 7th Avenue.

"We cannot produce food without pollinators, so we wanted to find a way to attract them to our farm while bringing some aesthetic beauty to our blighted space and also some environmental balance," Whittaker said. "I think as a community we’ve lost some of that environmental balance, so this is our own small way of restoring it."

Faith Farms partnered with a Purdue University landscape agriculture class to design the park. Seventeen students used the church as a classroom, each coming up with a rendering. Then students from the Steel City Academy charter school helped Faith Farms narrow down the options to three concepts before selecting a winner.

The chosen design includes plenty of pollinator-friendly vegetation, a brick road leading to the stage, an archway that will serve as "a welcoming statement to the neighborhood" and a sculpture crafted by a local artist.

Last year Faith Farms worked with two construction teams and a group of volunteers to clear a burnt out house and garage from the property, bring in rocks and soil, start the walking trail and complete some initial planting. When the pandemic hit, the prices for supplies went up and the project was placed on hold.

Now Faith Farms is asking Gary leaders to direct $70,000 of the city's $80.3 million American Rescue Plan Act funding toward the pollinator park. The Gary Common Council discussed potential uses for the city's remaining ARPA funds during a March 16 presentation. Whittaker spoke before the council during the meeting, but no final decisions have been made.

Whittaker would also like to see the Gary Food Council receive some funding so that the "agricultural talent" in the city can grow. The Indiana Black Loam Conference, which is focused on serving farmers of color and underserved farmers, held a session in Gary on March 12. Whittaker said around 50 black farmers attended.

Expanding urban agriculture can "help change the narrative in Gary," Whittaker said. He grew up in the Emerson community and recalled his neighbor, who migrated to Gary from the south, had a garden.

"That was the closest I came to farming," Whittaker said. "Farming is a part of African Americans' nature. Before the the Great Migration, everyone farmed. ... I do see a resurgence of people in my generation and younger who want to get back to what I believe is in our blood, so I am excited for the future of farming."

