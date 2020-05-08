Bishop announces reopening of public celebrations of Mass

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — Roman Catholics in the Diocese of Gary can look ahead to public celebrations of the Mass, but with predetermined attendance, social distancing and other gathering precautions.

Bishop Robert J. McClory released a letter Friday outlining a gradual reopening of Masses on a limited basis. This announcement marks the first notice of reopening since McClory announced in mid-March the shuttering of all public celebrations of the Mass and other faith-based gatherings.

“We will all need to be patient and understanding as we adjust to these safety parameters,” the bishop wrote. “Charity requires that we remain committed to the protection of vulnerable persons and the whole community.”

As to public Masses resuming, McClory said, each parish has to ensure that it is complying with various safety guidelines. In the meantime, parishioners are encouraged to continue livestreamed Masses during this time.

From May 11-15, parishes may begin opening Masses to no more than 10 predetermined participants.

From May 16 through at least May 31, parishes may begin opening Masses to a larger — but still very limited — number of predetermined participants.