GARY — For Bishop Donald J. Hying, the place where it all started 4 ½ years ago is where it ended Sunday, as he bid farewell to the Catholic Diocese of Gary during a Mass at Holy Angels Cathedral.
Wearing the same angels-laden chasuble he wore at his installation in early 2015, Hying said that of all his memories from Northwest Indiana, the deepest recollection will be “the thousands of times I was blessed to celebrate the Eucharist with you … in moments of triumphs, sorrows, and thanksgiving.”
The outgoing bishop added his gratitude to the assembly “for loving me, for supporting what we tried to do together, especially the synod, and for feeding me. If Indiana is about anything, it’s eating.”
Technically, Hying is Gary’s bishop until 11 a.m. Tuesday, when he is installed as the fifth bishop of Madison, Wisconsin. A native Wisconsinite, Hying, 55, fills the position left vacant by the death last November of Madison Bishop Robert C. Molino, 71.
On Wednesday, the four Gary diocesan priest-deans will meet with the vicar general and vicar to the clergy to vote on a diocesan administrator who will serve until the Vatican names a new bishop. An announcement from the diocese on an administrator is expected later this week.
Pope Francis named Hying bishop of Gary in 2014, when Hying was an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. He was installed Jan. 6, 2015 at Holy Angels Cathedral as Gary’s fourth bishop.
Born Aug. 18, 1963 in West Allis, Wisconin, Hying was ordained a Milwaukee archdiocesan priest in 1989.
During his time in Northwest Indiana, Hying became a strong advocate of evangelization and supporter of the city of Gary. In 2017, he opened the first synod in the history of the Gary diocese in an effort to establish future pastoral priorities. Parishes around the diocese have been implementing projects and ministries set during the synod process.
Hying also developed a reputation for being highly visible throughout the diocese, which spans Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties. This exposure range included helping at soup kitchens to working alongside migrant farm crews.
Having spent three years in the Dominican Republic as a Milwaukee priest, Hying became fluent in Spanish and celebrated Masses locally in that language. Upon arriving in Gary, the bishop joked that, prior to his missionary work in Central America, the only Spanish words he knew were baño (bathroom) and cerveza (beer).
The Sunday liturgy was the last of three farewell Masses Hying celebrated. Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond and Queen of All Saints Parish in Michigan City hosted the earlier Masses.
Joining Hying at the cathedral Mass were priests, deacons, seminarians and Knights of Columbus from around the diocese.
As Hying told the assembly, "You will always be in my heart and prayers. Each one of you formed me, carried me, inspired me, enabled me to serve you.”
After receiving a standing ovation following his homily, Hying counseled local Catholics not to let any obstacles get in their way.
“The world is a mess. Maybe it’s always been a mess,” the bishop said. “Into that mess we are sent to be Christ for others.”
Afterward, Hying spent time during a social, where people commented on what they liked about their soon-to-be former bishop.
“I like how he would talk to the people as a person, not yell above our heads,” said Heather Donofry, a Valparaiso resident and member of St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center. “As a disciple, he was going to every church, being the face of Jesus for others.”
Len Reynolds, a Schererville resident and parishioner at St. Mary in Griffith, appreciated Hying’s “commitment to help his people achieve their goal of getting closer to Christ.”
From All Saints in Hammond, Lupita Klemensiewicz described Hying as “down to earth. You wouldn’t realize he was a bishop. He was beautiful. I love him.”
Paula Hammersley, director of religious education at St. Ann in Gary, said Hying was “dynamic and he was moving this diocese forward. I hope it continues.”
Blanca Maya, a retired teacher at Nativity of Our Savior in Portage, said Hying was “such an easy person to speak to and so spiritual. It shows in everything he does. I’m sorry they took him from us.”
Hammond resident Isabel Rivera, a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe in East Chicago, described Hying as “great, wonderful.” She added, “The pope put him probably where they need him more than here.”