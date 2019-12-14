{{featured_button_text}}
Richard Hatcher

Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher died Saturday

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — Former Mayor Richard Hatcher has died.

The first black mayor of any major American city died at 9:20 p.m. Friday at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, according to state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, his daughter.

Richard Hatcher was 86. He led the Steel City from 1968 to 1988.

His family said in a statement: "In the last days of his life, he was surrounded by his family and loved ones. While deeply saddened by his passing, his family is very proud of the life he lived, including his many contributions to the cause of racial and economic justice and the more than 20 years of service he devoted to the city of Gary."

"Mayor Hatcher will be mourned but remembered by the people of the city of Gary who were inspired by his leadership, his ability to bring about positive change and to never give up despite the challenges presented to him," his family said.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Financial Affairs Reporter

Dan has reported on Indiana state government for The Times since 2009. He also covers casinos, campaigns and corruption.