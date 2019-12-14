GARY — Former Mayor Richard Hatcher has died.
The first black mayor of any major American city died at 9:20 p.m. Friday at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, according to state Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary, his daughter.
Richard Hatcher was 86. He led the Steel City from 1968 to 1988.
His family said in a statement: "In the last days of his life, he was surrounded by his family and loved ones. While deeply saddened by his passing, his family is very proud of the life he lived, including his many contributions to the cause of racial and economic justice and the more than 20 years of service he devoted to the city of Gary."
"Mayor Hatcher will be mourned but remembered by the people of the city of Gary who were inspired by his leadership, his ability to bring about positive change and to never give up despite the challenges presented to him," his family said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
This story will be updated. Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
Hatcher statue unveiling
A state of Richard G. Hatcher is unveiled outside outside Gary City Hall on Wednesday. Hatcher was the city's first African American mayor.
Lauren Cross, The Times
Former Gary mayors
Former Mayor Thomas Barnes, right, reacts as former Mayor Richard Hatcher talks about running for office in the '60s.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Al sharpton
The Rev. Al Sharpton talks to former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, right, shortly before he speaks Sunday to dozens of people who attended a dinner celebrating National Civil Rights Day Aug. 12. It was at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary.
Carmen McCollum, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher won handily in his bid for a third successive Democratic nomination as mayor of Gary, in one of the Region's major primary election contests. This photo is from a paste-up page, something made obsolete by desktop publishing.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
During the "Evening to Remember" ceremonies on Oct. 25, 1987, Richard Hatcherreceived a phone call from presidential candidate Rev. Jesse L. Jackson. The call was connected to the auditorium's public address system for all to hear.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher in 1963, running for an at-large seat on the Gary City Council for the first time.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher wearing a fasionable plaid suit on May 7, 1972.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher in 1983.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher at his desk, in this undated photo.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher on June 20, 1972.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Calumet Township Trustee Dozier T. Allen, Gov. Robert D. Orr and Richard Hatcher Hatcher discuss poor relief in this Sept. 27, 1985, file photo.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher gestures to photographers attending his May 12, 1987, press conference that he doesn't want any pictures taken. Photographer J. AaronTrotman took this picture anyway.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher holds a press conference in this undated photo.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher holds a press conference in this March 12, 1972, file photo.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher and the Rev. Jesse Jackson at a press conference endorsing Hatcher on April 16, 1987.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Chicago Mayor Harold Washington examines his newly acquired "Nobody But Hatcher" cap during a rally at the Gary Genesis Center on behalf of Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher's campaign for re-election.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher mans a bullhorn in 1983 to protest the U.S. invasion of Grenada.
File, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Richard Hatcher flashes the victory sign in this undated photo.
File, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
Richard Hatcher
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher died Saturday
John J. Watkins, file, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Tuskegee, Alabama Mayor Johnny L. Ford addresses Richard G. Hatcher's A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Longtime friend Victor Thornton, left, adjusts former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher's tie during a reception Saturday before the start of "A Day to Remember" in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Mayor Richard G. Hatcher and current Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson chat Saturday night.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Urban League salutes diversity at luncheon
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher receives the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Diversity and Inclusion Awards at Avalon Manor earlier this year.
Suzanne Tennant, The Times
National Black Political Convention in Gary
Former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher addresses the National Black Political Convention on Thursday in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
1972 National Black Political Convention
Mayor Richard Hatcher of Gary, Ind., addresses the press at the opening of the National Black Political Convention, March 10, 1972. Rev. Jesse Jackson, head of the newly organized People United to Save Humanity, is second from left.
AP photo/Charles Kelly
1972 National Black Political Convention
The Rev. Jesse Jackson talks to newsmen at the opening of the National Black Political Convention in Gary, Indiana, March 11, 1972. Gary's Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, left, and Amiri Baraka, the former LeRoi Jones, look on.
AP photo/Charles Knoblock
1972 National Black Political Convention
Rev. Jesse Jackson talks to newsmen at the opening of the National Black Political Convention in Gary, Ind., March 11, 1972. Gary's Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, left, and poet-activist Imamu Amear Baraka (formerly LeRoi Jones) look on.
AP Photo/Charles Knoblock
1972 National Black Political Convention
Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, musician Isaac Hayes, and actor Richard Roundtree were among the celebrities at Roosevelt High School in Gary Saturday. The trio opened the Black Political Convention's "Gala" there and welcomed among others, Black Panther Bobby Seale.
File, The Times
Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher listens in Friday as the Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks with reporters at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act at the Genesis Convention Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, right, looks on as the Rev. Jesse Jackson greets Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in 2014 at the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act at the Genesis Convention Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, left, confers with the Rev. Jesse Jackson on Friday before the start of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1964 signing of the Civil Rights Act at the Genesis Convention Center.
John J. Watkins, The Times
From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher takes part in a panel discussion: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice sponsored by The Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher takes part in a panel discussion: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice sponsored by The Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher chats with Indiana Supreme Court Justice Robert Rucker during a panel discussion: From Emmett Till to Trayvon Martin: A Conversation on Race and Justice sponsored by The Urban League of Northwest Indiana.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Rudy Clay
Former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher was feted at the Genesis Center in Gary. Forty years ago he and Carl Stokes became the first black mayors of major cities in the United States. Mayor Rudy Clay presents the former mayor with the key to the city.
John J. Watkins | The Times
Road trip may steer voters to Obama
Former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher talks with Calumet Township Trustee Mary Elgin before boarding a bus Saturday morning for a tour of the state aimed at rallying support for President Obama's re-election campaign.
By Lauri Harvey Keagle
Former region mayors find life after office
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, honors former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, left, in March at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition center in Chicago.
The Times File
Hatcher honored at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., center, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, hosts a Saturday Morning Forum honoring former Gary, IN, Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, left, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition center in Chicago, IL. Hatcher convened the First National Black Convention held forty years ago in Gary, IN.
Heather Eidson
Hatcher honored at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition
Gary, IN, Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, center, and Illinois State Senator Lonnie Randolph, right, were panelists during the Saturday Morning Forum honoring former Gary, IN, Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition center in Chicago, IL and hosted by Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., center, founder and president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Hatcher convened the First National Black Convention held forty years ago in Gary, IN.
Heather Eidson
Speakers: Gary crucial to civil rights movement, black empowerment
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson, center, speaks during the Saturday Morning Forum honoring former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, seated left, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition center in Chicago. The Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., the coalition's founder and president, spoke about Gary's history and current status as a site of the civil rights fight. The event was broadcast live internationally.
Heather Eidson | The Times
A Day To Remember
Longtime friend Victor Thornton, left, adjusts former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher's tie during a reception Saturday before the start of "A Day to Remember" in Gary.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Rev. Jesse L. Jackson addresses A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis L. Farrakhan addresses A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Tuskegee, Alabama Mayor Johnny L. Ford addresses Richard G. Hatcher's A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Members of Asia's Dance Factory perform at Richard G. Hatcher's A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Tuskegee, Alabama Mayor Johnny L. Ford addresses Richard G. Hatcher's A Day to Remember.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Mayor Richard G. Hatcher and current Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson chat Saturday night.
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Former Mayor Richard G. Hatcher, right, chats with Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis L. Farrakhan during a reception before the start of "A Day to Remember."
John J. Watkins, The Times
A Day To Remember
Rev. Jessie L. Jackson, right, looks on as former Gary resident Alvertis Simmons, left, presents former Gary Mayor Richard G. Hatcher with a key to the City of Denver from former mayor Wellington Webb, who was the first black mayor of Denver.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery: Richard G. Hatcher - A Day To Remember
John J. Watkins, The Times
