Charles Peller Jr. named Gary Sanitary District executive director

GARY — Charles "Spike" Peller, Jr. has been named the new executive director of the Gary Sanitary District (GSD).

Peller, a longtime civil engineer, replaced Dan Vicari, who was named the Gary/Chicago International Airport's executive director.

Peller previously served as the vice president of the GSD board. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering and construction management from Purdue University.

Mayor Jerome Prince, who helps oversee the GSD, said Peller's decades of experience and knowledge of the district will allow him to bring the same "tremendous leadership" Vicari showed as executive director.

“I think our residents and the communities we serve deserve nothing less than continuity in these high levels of experience, collaboration and knowledge," Prince said.

Vicari, a civil engineer, has been executive director of the GSD since 2012. Vicari will sit on the GSD board. Peller said the appointment was an "honor" and that he is excited to get to work.