Charles Peller Jr. named Gary Sanitary District executive director
alert urgent

Charles Peller

Charles Peller has been named the executive director of the Gary Sanitary District. 

GARY — Charles "Spike" Peller, Jr. has been named the new executive director of the Gary Sanitary District (GSD). 

Peller, a longtime civil engineer, replaced Dan Vicari, who was named the Gary/Chicago International Airport's executive director.

Peller previously served as the vice president of the GSD board. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering and construction management from Purdue University. 

Mayor Jerome Prince, who helps oversee the GSD, said Peller's decades of experience and knowledge of the district will allow him to bring the same "tremendous leadership" Vicari showed as executive director. 

“I think our residents and the communities we serve deserve nothing less than continuity in these high levels of experience, collaboration and knowledge," Prince said. 

Vicari, a civil engineer, has been executive director of the GSD since 2012. Vicari will sit on the GSD board. Peller said the appointment was an "honor" and that he is excited to get to work. 

"I think Spike is the exact person we need to lead GSD right now,” Vicari said. “As a former board member and a longtime engineer, he has a tremendous amount of experience working with our team, and his depth of knowledge is second to none.”

