GARY — Over the last year, there have been numerous instances of children getting ahold of weapons and shooting themselves in Northwest Indiana.

Most recently, a 4-year-old boy found a weapon in his mother's purse and fired a shot Tuesday evening inside his family's apartment in the 1900 block of Burr Street. The week prior, 5-year-old Edan Oliver Johnson died after picking up a weapon left out by a family friend.

Local community activists are encouraging gun owners to put locks on their weapons to ensure no such instances happen again. Founder Andrew Holmes of the Lock It Down Foundation was joined Thursday afternoon by Executive Producer Lisette Guillen of Case Files Chicago, Calumet Township Assessor Cozey Weatherspoon, and Circle of Love founders Sylvia Galvan and Tina Moreno to hand out free gun locks to all residents in the apartment complex where the shooting took place.

"We need to get these gun locks out to families in Northwest Indiana," Galvan said. "We need to keep guns locked down because we're losing entirely too many children."

Numerous neighbors expressed gratitude for the locks, with some saying they did not own guns but would be passing them along to friends or family members who own firearms. Most of them were unaware that the shooting happened.

"A baby was shot?" one neighbor said. "In this building? Oh, that hurts me."

Upon knocking on the door to the apartment where the boy was shot, the child's father opened the door. He said the boy was OK and home from the hospital where he received treatment for his injury. Gary police did not respond to requests for comment on the status of the investigation.

Holmes said he purchases the gun locks for $2.50 per lock with money out of his own pocket or through donations from community members. He established the Lock It Down foundation in August 2022 and has distributed more than 6,500 gun locks since.

"People keep calling these accidents," Holmes said of the shootings. "How is this an accident? This is not an accident. This is pure negligence."

As a public official, Weatherspoon said he feels a responsibility to bring awareness and solutions to pervasive issues in the community he serves.

"There is a trend of violence going on across this nation, particularly in Black communities," Weatherspoon said. "I wish everyone would step up and help. It takes a village."

Between 1999 and 2020, 64 Indiana children under 18 died from accidental shootings, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's WONDER database. Data shows 21% of those children were from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

