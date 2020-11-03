City of Gary is selling Ivanhoe Gardens site to Akyumen tech company for $50K

GARY — The city is selling the old Ivanhoe Gardens housing site to Akyumen Industries for $50,000, according to an agreement inked in August between the Gary Redevelopment Commission and the tech company.
The Los Angeles-based smartphone, tablet and smart watch manufacturer has tentatively selected the 27-acre site on the city's west side near 11th Avenue and Chase Street as its first corporate headquarters in the U.S.
Last week, the company publicly promised up to 2,000 jobs, though the August contract says the eventual plant would be home to up to 2,500 employees, with salaries ranging from $30,000 to $300,000.
Eric Reaves, executive director of Community Investment who oversees the city's Redevelopment Commission, said he expects the company will seek out state incentives in the form of tax breaks, and not ask the city for any incentives.
"That could change but probably will not. They're getting a good deal on the property," Reaves said.
Additionally, there are protections in place in the event the deal goes sour.
"We do that with every deal, it's rudimentary to do so," Reaves said.
Akyumen is expected to build a new plant with 500 to 2,000 jobs as it ramps up in the areas of construction, high-tech manufacturing and service. Design and construction on the facility and headquarters are expected to begin before the end of the first quarter in 2021.
The contract shows Akyumen paid $25,000 to the city and put $150,000 in an escrow account for the exclusive right to purchase Ivanhoe Gardens at 3100-34 W. 11th Ave. in Gary within six months of signing the contract on August 19.
The total purchase price is $50,000, including the $25,000 initial down payment to secure the exclusive purchasing rights.
Per the contract, the city can grant Akyumen an additional six months to complete its due diligence and purchase, with a written, 30-day notice and an additional $25,000 fee.
Smartphone maker taking over Genesis Center, promising hundreds of jobs and $100 million in investment
If Akyumen never closes on the property, declines to exercise the purchase option in writing, or the option to purchase time period expires without an extension, the property “shall be assessed for damages,” the contract states.
"That's for the city keeping it off the market during this period. We can’t sell it to anyone (during this time), and we want to make sure the city’s not injured," Reaves said.
If Akyumen exercises the purchase option, but fails to hold up its end of the deal and obligations, the city can declare a breach of contract and would be entitled to receive the option purchase amount, plus an amount equal to $2,500.
The purchase option contract does not outline any specific performance benchmarks for Akyumen, though the city still has to sketch out a development agreement for the overall project.
If any inspections, land clearing activities or any other acts or omissions by Gary result in damage or devalued land use, a sum equal to those costs will be taken from the escrow account and awarded to the company before the remainder of the escrow payment is released to the city.
Upon closing, the escrow money shall be returned to Akyumen, minus any debits laid out in the agreement or subsequent development agreement.
Akyumen will be responsible for paying property taxes once it's purchased.
Reaves said it's an exciting time for Gary.
"To have the first cellphone assembled in the U.S. in Gary, Indiana is transformative," he said.
Last week's announcement that Akyumen would soon call Gary home was largely welcomed with enthusiasm by residents, though council members critical of the current administration have said they are skeptical of the company's promise to transform Steel City into a Midwest tech hub.
Before building at the Ivanhoe site, Akyumen Industries intends to move its headquarters to the Genesis Convention Center, a 7,000-seat arena in the city's downtown.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Crown Point Pumpkin Walk
Crown Point Pumpkin Walk
Crown Point Pumpkin Walk
Crown Point Pumpkin Walk
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
3A boys soccer state final: Chesterton vs. Castle
Westlake groundbreaking
Westlake groundbreaking
Westlake groundbreaking
Westlake groundbreaking
5A football sectional semifinal: Michigan City vs. Valparaiso
5A football sectional semifinal: Michigan City vs. Valparaiso
5A football sectional semifinal: Michigan City vs. Valparaiso
5A football sectional semifinal: Michigan City vs. Valparaiso
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
6A football sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Merrillville
6A football sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Merrillville
6A football sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Merrillville
6A football sectional semifinal: Crown Point vs. Merrillville
Dixie Kitchen
Dixie Kitchen
Dixie Kitchen
Dixie Kitchen
River Forest/Hanover Central, Football
River Forest/Hanover Central, Football
River Forest/Hanover Central, Football
River Forest/Hanover Central, Football
Jillian Van Volkenburgh is owner of Past Presents Vintage pop-up shop
Jillian Van Volkenburgh is owner of Past Presents Vintage pop-up shop
Jillian Van Volkenburgh is owner of Past Presents Vintage pop-up shop
Jillian Van Volkenburgh is owner of Past Presents Vintage pop-up shop
Interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the election and his second term priorities
Interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the election and his second term priorities
Interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb about the election and his second term priorities
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!