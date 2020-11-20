City says opioid treatment center has every right to relocate in Gary's Miller section

“We don’t want this in our community. I know we need it, but does it have to be there?” Comer said.

“It’s already in Miller, it’s just moving down the street,” said Kristen Martin, a social worker in addiction recovery, said in response to critics. “I’m proud to have it in our community.”

Martin said Region overdoses have skyrocketed in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and treatment centers like this are critical to saving lives. Martin said treatment hours are 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., and there is state-mandated security on site.

“If you’re uncomfortable at the store now? Go later in the day,” Martin said in response to one Gary resident suggesting she would feel unsafe shopping at the Miller K-Mart.

Another resident, Camille Clayton, said she didn’t want to see people “walking out in traffic like zombies” and panhandling in the area.

Eric Reaves, director of community investment for the city, said those in treatment are not “derelicts” as Clayton described but people who contribute to society and with health insurance who can afford treatment.

Rodney Pol, city attorney, urged everyone not to lose sight of the fact residents did not need notification from the city.