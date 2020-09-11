City's $9M sale of South Gleason Golf Course: A first step to removing area from floodplain

But to reap the full benefit of the project, municipalities must certify the levees and work with the appropriate governmental agencies to update the regulatory floodplain through a series of Letter of Map Revisions with FEMA.

As part of its purchase agreement with Bradford, the city's Redevelopment Commission has engaged with Christopher Burke Engineering to assist with the certification process through FEMA.

City leaders said Burke previously worked with Hammond, Highland and Munster in a similar capacity and is optimistic that the eﬀort in Gary will be a success.

'Considerable risk'

The firm has acknowledged there is a considerable risk in the project and that the firm may spend hundreds of thousands of dollars only to discover that redevelopment of the Gleason site is not viable and lose the entirety of its investment.

The Bradford contract, inked last week, contemplates a regional commercial business park supporting "a range of job-creating developments," including distribution and logistics work.

However, speciﬁc site development plans are undetermined until Burke completes the initial engineering analysis and the firm receives additional input from the community.