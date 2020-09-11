City's $9M sale of South Gleason Golf Course: A first step to removing area from floodplain

GARY — A Chicago-based equity firm is reportedly taking a leap of faith that the 154-acre, flood-prone South Gleason Golf Course and Gilroy Field can be redeveloped, possibly into a logistics hub for manufacturing or light industrial.
Bradford Real Estate last week signed a $9 million purchase agreement with the Gary Redevelopment Commission for the city-owned land. That's about $1.34 per square foot.
And, in exchange, the Illinois firm is providing immediate resources needed to shrink Gary's floodplain footprint in the Glen Park neighborhood that's home to Indiana University Northwest and residential homes.
Mayor Jerome Prince said the hope is to remove 1,000 acres of land along the Little Calumet River from the regulatory ﬂoodplain and potentially relieve homeowners in the aﬀected area who now pay hefty insurance premiums.
“Bradford recognized the great opportunity that the city of Gary represents and shared my vision for responsible development done in partnership with the local community," Prince said. “I look forward to working with them on a world-class development that delivers good jobs, tax revenue and prosperity to our community.”
Levy project
About 22 miles of levees and control structures along the Little Calumet River, costing $270 million in federal and state funds, have been constructed and certified in the Region.
But the city of Gary never took any action to certify through the Federal Emergency Management Agency — a costly process — until now.
Together, the city and Bradford Real Estate firm will seek to certify the Gary North and Gary South Levee segments with FEMA, which governs which geographical areas are in the floodplain, and remove the designation from thousands of Gary parcels.
Similar efforts have been successfully completed in other Region communities, saving residents millions annually in mandated premiums and paving the way for other redevelopment projects, the city said.
In 2011, for example, more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Hammond adjacent to the Little Cal was taken out of the floodplain, opening up land near places like Cabela's for immediate redevelopment.
A new Walmart soon followed.
“We’ve seen our neighboring communities take steps to save their residents money and promote economic development, and it’s time for Gary to take action and ensure our local residents enjoy the same beneﬁts,” Prince said.
Engineering work
Construction of the levees and flood walls, including the Gary North Levee and South Levee segments, was completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers years ago. The Little Calumet River Basin Development Commission was the project's local sponsor.
But to reap the full benefit of the project, municipalities must certify the levees and work with the appropriate governmental agencies to update the regulatory floodplain through a series of Letter of Map Revisions with FEMA.
As part of its purchase agreement with Bradford, the city's Redevelopment Commission has engaged with Christopher Burke Engineering to assist with the certification process through FEMA.
City leaders said Burke previously worked with Hammond, Highland and Munster in a similar capacity and is optimistic that the eﬀort in Gary will be a success.
'Considerable risk'
The firm has acknowledged there is a considerable risk in the project and that the firm may spend hundreds of thousands of dollars only to discover that redevelopment of the Gleason site is not viable and lose the entirety of its investment.
The Bradford contract, inked last week, contemplates a regional commercial business park supporting "a range of job-creating developments," including distribution and logistics work.
However, speciﬁc site development plans are undetermined until Burke completes the initial engineering analysis and the firm receives additional input from the community.
“Our investment in Gleason is about more than any one project,” Bradford’s founder Steve Pagnotta said. “It is an investment in a long-term partnership with the city of Gary and the local residents that will hopefully lead to many additional opportunities to work together in the future.”
The Bradford firm said it has a 30-year track record, having developed more big box retail projects than any other retail developer in the Chicago metro area for tenants like Walmart, Home Depot, Mariano's, Walgreens, Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald's, and many others.
However, the firm noted they operate also through the Midwest on data centers, retail, commercial, distribution and logistics, and other "employment-driven development."
Some opposition
The little used South Gleason Golf Course just south of the Borman Expressway was put up for sale in 2018 but the city only recently struck a deal with a developer.
Originally known as Riverside Park, South Gleason Park dates back to 1920 and features a clubhouse designed by the famed architect George Maher. But lately the golf course on the south side of the Little Calumet River has suffered from inactivity, and the city has been forced to subsidize its operations.
Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, D-5th, whose district is in the sale parcel, has spoken out against the sale, questioning how the city could sell land near IUN to a firm without knowing exactly what they intend to do with the property.
Gary Redevelopment Director AJ Bytnar said project leaders want to be mindful of the existing university and neighborhood traffic flows along 35th Avenue by not disrupting it with heavy truck traffic.
Instead, project documents show the city wants to limit heavy truck traffic, entering from the Grant Avenue exit, to 32nd Avenue, and using 33rd Avenue for employee access.
Sale contingencies
The purchase agreement states Bradford is responsible for the cost of the feasibility analysis.
The property — currently zoned in a floodplain and as single-family residential — must also be rezoned before any project could move forward.
The final purchase is also contingent until approval by the city's zoning board and the Gary Common Council, a nine-member legislative body on which Barnes-Caldwell sits.
If some of the land can't be removed from the floodplain, the contract gives Bradford the right to exclude the affected area from the sale at a reduce price.
The contract outlines a long list of prohibited future uses, including shelter, adult use, entertainment cabaret, detention/correctional facilities, body art services, payday loan store, pawn shop, auto salvage yard, steel mill, junkyard, heavy manufacturing landfill, recycling facility or truck stop, among other uses.
The Gary Redevelopment Commission approved the sale last week, in spite of questions about the validity of newly surfaced contract between Gary Common Council attorney Rinzer Williams III and the city park board.
A clause in Williams' 2019 contract — inked when the city was actively seeking a buyer — allegedly gives Williams the first right of refusal to purchase The Club House, located within the park. Williams manages the establishment there.
The city intends to fight the validity of Williams' contract so the purchase can go through, clear of any issues.
