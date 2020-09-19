Closed but not forgotten, Roosevelt High School gets state historical marker

Speaking at the unveiling, Freeman-Wilson asked the audience to “take a moment to remember the sacrifices and what those teachers and administrators did for us. Use this to remember what we owe our children. Ensure they have the schools and teaching staff that will provide them with everything we had.”

Current Mayor Jerome Prince pledged his support to do what he can for the school. Prince, who attended his first Roosevelt basketball game in 1970, recalled witnessing the pride and history associated with the school.

“It still exists today,” Prince said.

Roosevelt sports teams have won a number of state titles, especially in boys track and basketball. In 1955 the Panthers lost the state boys basketball title to Indianapolis Crispus Attacks in the first Indiana championship game played by two all-black teams. The game featured Gary’s Dick Barnett, a future New York Knick, going against Oscar Robertson.

Muriel Rondo Hanks, of Gary, president of the Roosevelt alumni class of 1955, recalled, “I had a sense of belonging (at Roosevelt) and I knew I could fit in and deal with life’s adversities.”

Johnnie Hamler, of Schererville, a ’66 grad, remembered “the people — we made the school. I remember the faculty, the administration, the sportsmanship.”