GARY — Deborah D. Russell quickly ushered the elderly woman out of the hot parking lot.

"See? It feels much better in here," Russell said as cool air poured out of the open door.

As the late morning sun climbed higher into the sky, the thick air along Gary's sparsely vegetated Broadway corridor reached 93 degrees. During this week's heatwave, residents were told to crank the air conditioning and stay indoors. However, for people who don't have air conditioning or who don't even have access to stable housing, beating the heat can be far more difficult.

Cooling centers

In the greater Chicagoland area, temperatures reached nearly 100 degrees this week; according to the National Weather Service, the combination of heat and humidity made temperatures feel as high as 124 degrees.

Both Lake and Porter Counties were under an Excessive Heat Watch Wednesday and Thursday and the Gary Community School Corp. cancelled classes on Thursday because of extreme temperatures.

To prepare for the heatwave, communities across Northwest Indiana opened cooling centers — public places residents could go to get access to AC, water and shade.

Brother's Keeper, one of the few Region homeless shelters that serves men, has operated as one of Gary's cooling and warming centers for the past three years.

By 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the shelter was ready — fans whirred in every corner, chairs were set out and there were tables filled with food and water.

Russell, a shelter volunteer who helps with community relations, said when it comes to extreme weather "having a cooling and heating center can mean the difference between life and death."

Cities across the country began establishing cooling centers in the 1990s after the 1995 heat wave claimed over 500 lives in Chicago alone. Today, many communities operate a number of cooling shelters, setting up shop in places like libraries, community centers and shelters. However accessing these cooling shelters can still be an issue, especially for those who need it most.

A recent study conducted by The Nature Conservancy found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color are actually hotter than whiter, wealthier areas. These higher temperatures can be attributed to lower amounts of tree coverage; the study found that low-income blocks in 92% of U.S. cities have less tree coverage.

Instances of heat-related deaths and illnesses are also more common among low-income residents and the elderly. African Americans and Latino people are more than two times as likely to be hospitalized for heat-related illnesses than white people.

"In a community that is economically deprived, a lot of people don't have air conditioning," explained Isaac Mootye, executive director of Brother's Keeper. "There are people who are elderly who sit at home and almost die."

Low-income residents are also less likely to have reliable transportation, meaning they may not be able to access their local cooling centers.

A 2021 study published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health examined cooling center infrastructure in 25 cities and found that only 10.3% of people were within a half mile of a cooling center.

Residents who use Gary Public Transportation can tell the bus driver "Code 0" to be taken to the nearest warming or cooling center for free, however Mootye said many residents don't even know they about this program.

'Bottom of the ladder'

Brother's Keeper has been working to increase public awareness by revamping their Facebook and partnering with other local organizations. However, the shelter's resources are extremely limited.

The shelter — which also operates a food pantry, a clothing bank and a garden — only has three employees and relies largely on small donations from residents and churches. Located in a 100-year-old former tire shop, most of the money Brother's Keeper does have goes back to fixing up the aged building.

Up until this spring, the shelter relied on fans and window AC units in the summer and electric heaters in the winter. In May, the Indian Medical Association of Northwest Indiana donated a $25,000 heating and cooling system.

While the dormitory portion of the shelter now has central air, the front part of the building — where the cooling center is located — still only has fans and window units. Stepping outside, Mootye pointed to a steady stream of water that was coming out of the window AC, leaking back into the building.

Mootye said the shelter is currently the fullest its ever been, with about 25 clients.

With more funding, Mootye said Brother's Keeper could expand its capacity, hire staff that are trained specifically in social work and make improvements to the building. However, despite the fact that the vast majority of homeless people are men, Mootye said the limited amount of funding available for homelessness support often goes to shelters focused on families and women first.

"We're at the bottom of the ladder," Mootye said.

For now, Brother's Keeper's small but mighty team is doing their best to make sure the fans keep running, the water bottles remain stocked and the visitors stay cool.

To learn more about the shelter, visit the Brother's Keeper Facebook page at Brother's Keeper - Gary. To make a donation email brotherskeepergary@gmail.com or call 219-822-4459.

PHOTOS: Indian Medical Association donates heating and cooling system to Gary homeless shelter Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper Indian Medical Association of Indiana gives new heating and cooling system to the Brothers Keeper