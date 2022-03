Coroner identifies man killed at Gary gas station

GARY — The Lake County coroner's office has identified the man killed early Monday morning at a gas station in Gary.

Armani Handy, 33, of Gary, was pronounced dead at 2:10 a.m. at the business in the 4800 block of Broadway, according to the coroner.

Gary police records indicate Handy's death is being investigated as a homicide.

A police spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for additional information about the circumstances of Handy's death or whether there are any suspects.

Police were called to the scene in reference to a victim of assault with a firearm, records show.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

