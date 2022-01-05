COVID-19 strike team changes locations

GARY — The Indiana COVID-19 Strike Team in Gary has recently switched locations.

Officials announced Wednesday that the strike team will now be located at the Diamond Center, which is part of the U.S. Steel Yard, home of the Gary South Shore RailCats. The new site can be found at 500 East Fifth Ave.

The hours the site is operating are noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There, the team can provide PCR and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests and administer Pfizer, Moderna and pediatric Pfizer vaccinations.

Officials noted that the Indiana Department of Health has ordered rapid tests to only be used on those 18 and under and for those 50 and older who are symptomatic.

