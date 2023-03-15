GARY — Gov. Eric Holcomb believes the Tolleston Opportunity Hub will serve as a model for the rest of the Hoosier state.

"This is truly a gateway into Indiana's world at-large," Holcomb told the crowded gymnasium during a Tuesday news conference.

The $30 million wellness campus is the result of a partnership among Methodist Hospitals, the Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation, Crossroads YMCA, the City of Gary and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana. The facility will be built at the Gary branch of the Boys and Girls Club, located at 2700 W. 19th Ave. While nothing has been finalized, the vision for the property includes a YMCA, a health care clinic and child care facilities.

The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation contributed $10 million to the project, $10 million is coming from the city's American Rescue Plan Act funding and the final $10 million is state funding awarded through the READI grant. The READI program, or the Region Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, dedicated $500 million in state appropriations to promote economic growth across Indiana. The Northwest Indiana Forum distributed $50 million of READI grant money to 34 projects throughout seven counties.

During the Tuesday news conference, Holcomb said he hopes to get funding approved for a second round of READI grants. He said the Tolleston project is an example of what the READI program was designed to do.

"This is a crown jewel in the READI state-wide program," Holcomb said.

The Republican governor applauded Region leaders for their collaboration and all " the tactical short-term moves that you're making in the context of a very strategic long-term vision."

"This is a good place for the state of Indiana to invest," Holcomb said.

Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said the opportunity campus will focus on four platforms: youth development, healthy families, healthy communities and economic development. Project partners have discussed creating a facility that features a pool, a fitness center, community rooms, a licensed early learning academy, a pharmacy and possibly adult education services.

"Today we're all witnesses to what collaboration can do," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. "We are on the cusp of something great here in the city of Gary."

Before any designs are drafted, project partners want to hear what community members would like to see. This spring, a survey will be distributed and public input sessions will be held.

Buckmaster said the campus design will likely be finalized by the end of the year. Construction is slated to be completed by the end of 2025.

Phase two of the project involves adding outdoor recreation facilities to the nearby Tolleston park.

"It will get built, it will be great and we'll all be back here together to cut the ribbon," said Bill Hanna, executive director of the Dean and Barbara White Foundation.

PHOTOS: News conference for Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub Tolleston Opportunity Hub