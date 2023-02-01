HAMMOND — Gary candidates who have filed for the spring primary may not actually know which district they are eligible to run in.

In what U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon called "a mess," the Gary Common Council failed to redraw the city's legislative districts before the Dec. 31, 2022, deadline. Without updated maps, this city that lost 11,969 residents between the 2010 and 2020 censuses is left with markedly unequal districts.

On Jan. 25, longtime Gary resident and voting-rights advocate Barbara Bolling-Williams filed a federal lawsuit against the Gary Common Council; the Lake County Board of Elections and Registration and its director, Michelle Fajman, are also named as defendants in their role as election administrator.

The suit asks the court to enjoin the Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration from conducting any elections using Gary’s current legislative maps. By failing to redistrict, the Common Council is “depriving Mrs. Bolling of the right to vote in a council district which complies with Indiana law.”

During an initial hearing Wednesday, Simon said he would not interfere with Friday's candidacy-filing deadline. Simon said it is unclear whether the U.S. District Court even has the authority to extend election deadlines.

Attorney Michael Tolbert, representing Fajman and the election board, said extending one deadline could have a "domino" effect, pushing back the entire election process. The last day to withdraw from the primary is Feb. 10, the printing deadline for absentee ballots is March 13, the first day of early voting is April 4, the last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is April 20, and the primary election is May 2.

"We're operating under what appears to be a really difficult time crunch," Simon said.

Race against clock

Kelsey Kauffman, who runs the website Indiana Local Government Redistricting, has helped municipalities across the state redistrict. This year, the list included Michigan City, Lake Station, Merrillville and East Chicago.

Emails submitted as part of Bolling-Williams' lawsuit show that Kauffman reached out to the Gary Common Council and offered multiple times in the fall to help redistrict. Kauffman even calculated the city's total population deviation among council districts and found that it was about 24%. Total population deviation should be less than 10% and ideally closer to 5%.

“A population deviation that high means that if the council doesn’t redistrict and is sued, it would almost surely lose," Kauffman wrote in an Oct. 21, 2022, email to the council.

Much of Gary's population loss has occurred in the 5th District. According to Kauffman's calculations, the 5th District has 9,651 residents while District 1 has 12,414, District 2 has 12,154, District 3 has 12,016, District 4 has 11,607 and District 6 has 11,251.

With a 2020 census count of 69,093, each of Gary’s six districts should have a population close to 11,515. The lawsuit says voters in overpopulated Districts 1, 2 and 3 will have less voting strength than voters in Districts 5 and 6, which are underpopulated.

"Voters in Gary shouldn't lose their constitutional right to one person, one vote just because their council messed up," said Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana.

During a Gary Redistricting Committee meeting at the start of December, committee Chairwoman and Common Council Vice President Tai Adkins, D-4th, presented a plan that would have brought District 5 up to 10,715 residents. The proposal moved Precinct 28, which contained 70 residents, from the 4th District to the 5th; and Precinct 7, which contained 994 residents, from the 6th District to the 5th. On Dec. 5, Kauffman emailed the Common Council and cautioned that the proposed map had a deviation of 19%.

The proposal never went to the Common Council for approval.

"It looks like a total abdication of responsibility from the folks that run the city council," Simon said Wednesday.

According to Kauffman, Gary is one of two second-class cities — a designation reserved for cities with a population between 35,000 and 600,000 — to have missed the redistricting deadline in Indiana. The other one, Anderson, has a total deviation of 49%. The Anderson City Council voted to make no changes to their legislative districts, a decision that Kauffman said means the council "almost certainly will" get sued.

During the initial hearing, Gary Common Council Attorney Rinzer Williams III said the redistricting process proved to be "much more difficult than we originally thought and we ran out of time."

Searching for solutions

When Gary Mayor Jerome Prince learned that the council had missed the redistricting deadline, he reached out to Rep. Timothy Wesco, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Indiana House Elections Committee, and Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Wayne Township, ranking minority member of the Indiana Senate Elections Committee, to seek a legislative solution.

An amendment that would extend Gary’s redistricting deadline was subsequently added to HB 1116. Under a new section of Amendment No. 8, municipalities that did not redistrict by Jan. 1, 2023, would have until May 15, 2023, to complete the process.

The amendment also says that if a voter in a municipality that missed the deadline petitions, the secretary of state or a designee must hold a public hearing to discuss the redistricting process. After the public hearing, the secretary of state can either adopt a redistricting plan for the municipality or certify that the existing districts continue to satisfy all requirements.

The added section would expire Jan. 1, 2024. Williams said the council supports the bill because it offers a "remedy that will allow us to extend the timeline to get it right."

The bill is in the House Ways and Means Committee. However, William Groth, who is one of the attorneys representing Bolling-Williams, said it could take months to become law.

Williams said the "only alternative is to stay the election, which would cause even greater harm."

Kauffman has offered the council another option: a new map that would not displace any of the current Common Council candidates. Of the nine potential redistricting maps that she and her son drew for the city, one would do so.

The proposal, which was included in Bolling-Williams' lawsuit as Map A, would move Precinct 16 from District 1 to District 4 and Precincts 22 and 28 from District 4 to District 5. The shifts would cause District 1's population to decrease by 1,430 residents and District 4's by 83 residents. The District 5 population would increase by 1,513, bringing the city's total deviation to 10.2%.

As of Wednesday, none of the candidates who filed for the Gary Common Council primary would be displaced by Map A, Kauffman said.

After the initial hearing, Kauffman met with Williams and council President William Godwin to review her proposed map. No agreements were reached.

Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, who attended the initial hearing, said the Prince administration's main concerns are protecting the constitutional rights of Gary residents and minimizing any potential cost to taxpayers incurred by the litigation.

"At the hearing, the court expressed its exasperation about the council's failure to redistrict by the statutory deadline. The Prince administration, however, remains committed to advocating for a solution with the Indiana General Assembly," McCain wrote in a statement released Wednesday.

"It is clear that, after today, there is only so much the mayor can do to try to fix this mess. It is ultimately up to the parties of the litigation and the court to decide."

A preliminary injunction hearing for the case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 14.

PHOTOS: Gary names another interim police chief Gary new police chief Gary new police chief Gary police chief gary police chief Major Jerry Wiliams Jerry Williams