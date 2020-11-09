Day care permit rejected; council cites 21 ‘serious’ 911 calls, drug raid at address

She said the city has heavy-handedly approved in-home day cares over the years, leading to an oversaturation in some neighborhoods.

"I’m ecstatic (the permit was denied). I want business in our city. But that particular law was meant, the spirit of the law was meant for grandmas, and aunties living in their home to get licensed and provide a safe environment for the children they were watching," Sparks-Wade said. "Before, the vast majority were people living in their homes, now you see a trend of people who don't live in Gary purchasing homes on tax sale and turning them into day cares."

Sparks-Wade claimed Hubbard-Bobo was unresponsive to the neighbors' complaints about her tenant. She said two drug raids were conducted on the home, one by Gary police and another by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The city's zoning board previously said that the Gary Police Department had cleared its investigation into suspected drug activity there. The tenant moved out this summer, Sparks-Wade said. Gary police did not respond to requests for comment.

"When they finally left, people were dancing in the streets," Sparks-Wade said.