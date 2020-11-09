 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Day care permit rejected; council cites 21 ‘serious’ 911 calls, drug raid at address
alert urgent

Day care permit rejected; council cites 21 ‘serious’ 911 calls, drug raid at address

{{featured_button_text}}
Gary City Hall

Gary City Hall

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

GARY — One Hobart woman's plans of turning her former rental house into a day care was narrowly rejected last week amid discovery police were called to the residence 21 times for suspected domestic violence and alleged drug activity since 2016. 

The city's zoning board had recommended approval, but the council voted it down. Four were in favor, three against, and there was one abstention by Councilman Ron Brewer, D-at large, who operates a day care in the city with his family. 

The rejection comes just weeks after another Gary day care's front door was struck by two bullets in the city's Midtown section, while children were inside. 

The petitioner, Mary Hubbard-Bobo, was seeking a special use permit to operate a day care out of 3978 Martin Luther King Drive, a two-bedroom home with an office, bathroom and yard space, records show. 

Brewer at first suggested granting her a permit with a one-year probationary period, given the serious nature of the 911 calls. 

Hubbard-Bobo said she believed the council was unfairly judging her ability as a businesswoman based on former tenant's alleged criminal activity. 

"I have a problem with that," Hubbard-Bobo said, noting she has no criminal history nor was she was contacted by police as landlord when those 911 calls were made. 

Not one of the 911 calls pertained to her, Hubbard-Bobo said. 

Councilman Clorius Lay, D-at large, agreed, saying denying her a permit would set dangerous precedent and cast a chilling effect on others seeking to do business in Gary. 

"These calls are hearsay. This is not due process," said Lay, an attorney. "Give her a chance to be successful." 

But Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez confirmed Monday his agency had carried out a drug raid at the house and uncovered evidence.

The investigation is ongoing, he said. 

Hubbard-Bobo claimed the police activity at the rental property all stems from her disputes with ex-councilwoman LaVetta Sparks-Wade, a neighbor. 

However, Sparks-Wade told The Times she was only one of the 21 emergency calls placed to police over the years regarding that particular address. She and her mother live on that same street. 

Sparks-Wade, who was denied opportunity to speak at the council meeting last week, told The Times as a former councilwoman, she fielded numerous complaints from neighbors about high traffic volumes and suspected drug activity at all times of the day at 3978 Martin Luther King Drive.

"This man had a robust clientele," Sparks-Wade alleged. 

She said the city has heavy-handedly approved in-home day cares over the years, leading to an oversaturation in some neighborhoods. 

"I’m ecstatic (the permit was denied). I want business in our city. But that particular law was meant, the spirit of the law was meant for grandmas, and aunties living in their home to get licensed and provide a safe environment for the children they were watching," Sparks-Wade said. "Before, the vast majority were people living in their homes, now you see a trend of people who don't live in Gary purchasing homes on tax sale and turning them into day cares." 

Sparks-Wade claimed Hubbard-Bobo was unresponsive to the neighbors' complaints about her tenant. She said two drug raids were conducted on the home, one by Gary police and another by the Lake County Sheriff's Department. 

The city's zoning board previously said that the Gary Police Department had cleared its investigation into suspected drug activity there. The tenant moved out this summer, Sparks-Wade said. Gary police did not respond to requests for comment. 

"When they finally left, people were dancing in the streets," Sparks-Wade said. 

Council members who voted in favor said they’d rather see a day care there than a rental home.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Fourth of July Surprise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts