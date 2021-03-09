Deceased man found in camper identified; remembered for good heart

GARY — A Gary man was found deceased inside a camper Tuesday afternoon.
William Sago, 62, was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Virginia Street and East 25th Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake county coroner's office. There were no apparent injuries found on Sago's body, the office said.
Gary police, Gary firefighters and the Lake County coroner's office arrived on scene after a deceased male was reported in the area.
The man was found inside a camper he had been living in since his house on the property was badly damaged in a fire in summer 2020.
Kenny Orr, of Portage, said he had known Sago since 2016 and the two had formed a bond ever since.
"I have a lot of interactions with the homeless, I feed them and check on them," Orr said. "He was one of the people I met and our relationship just grew. I would drive him places and he would tell me stories and talk about his kids, his family and his time in school."
Orr said he met Sago while driving in Gary one day. He noticed Sago putting together a sculpture of found objects and wooden planks outside his home and stopped to ask what he was making. Around Sago's property, there were several creations made of found objects and spray paint. Orr said Sago was always working on some creative project.
Orr said last week when he visited, he noticed Sago seemed ill. Orr called first responders to give Sago medical care, but Sago refused to go with them to a hospital, Orr said.
"He said, 'I'm sick, Kenny,' and I could hear it in his voice," Orr said. "I asked him what I could do for him and he said he was hungry, so I went to White Castle and got his No. 2 meal he likes and some pop. I came back Friday and he seemed sicker. I called the ambulance and police but he refused to go with them."
Orr said Sago was well-known around the area and was often seen walking or collecting things to bring to the scrapyard.
"For the few who knew him, he was a good person," Orr said. "He had a good heart. He was different, but cool once you got to know him. He was very religious, he knew the Bible like the back of his hand. He was also smart. I would bring him books to read."