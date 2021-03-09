Deceased man found in camper identified; remembered for good heart

GARY — A Gary man was found deceased inside a camper Tuesday afternoon.

William Sago, 62, was pronounced dead at 5:30 p.m. in the area of Virginia Street and East 25th Avenue in Gary, according to the Lake county coroner's office. There were no apparent injuries found on Sago's body, the office said.

Gary police, Gary firefighters and the Lake County coroner's office arrived on scene after a deceased male was reported in the area.

The man was found inside a camper he had been living in since his house on the property was badly damaged in a fire in summer 2020.

Kenny Orr, of Portage, said he had known Sago since 2016 and the two had formed a bond ever since.

"I have a lot of interactions with the homeless, I feed them and check on them," Orr said. "He was one of the people I met and our relationship just grew. I would drive him places and he would tell me stories and talk about his kids, his family and his time in school."