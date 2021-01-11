Delaney, Dorie Miller housing in Gary to be torn down with $8.6M grant

"This will be used to prevent the continuation of blight. Because we know what happens around here, with our blighted, abandoned buildings," Bonds said.

Over the years, the authority's numerous vacant housing complexes, such as Delaney West and Concord Village that were torn down in 2018, have been plagued by illegal trespassing, vandalism, graffiti and other crime.

The eventual teardowns of these properties are part of a national shift away from high-rises and clusters of poverty and low-income public housing.

Relocation

Gary Manor is vacant. GHA and HUD are working to relocate residents from Dorie Miller and Delaney East with relocation vouchers.

When relocation began this summer, Delaney had 155 families in occupied units and Dorie Miller had 101. At the end of December, Bonds said Delaney had about 120 and Dorie Miller was down to 43.

Last year, GHA contracted with someone to assist families with the search for alternative housing through federally funded tenant protection vouchers.

No timeline has been provided for the demolition of the properties.

Troubled status