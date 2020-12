Domestic fight ends with man shot in shoulder, woman injured, police say

GARY — A domestic disturbance ended with a man with gunshot wounds and an injured woman Thursday night, police said.

At 6:44 p.m. police were called to a reported domestic fight with a possible gunshot victim in the 4400 block of W. 23rd Court, said Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Police arrived and found both a man and woman suffering injuries. A 35-year-old man had a gunshot wound in his shoulder and the woman was also injured from the fight, police said.

Both of them were taken to be treated at local hospitals. Neither the man or woman were cooperative with detectives investigating the incident and they refused to press criminal charges.

