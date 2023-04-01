 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Driver dead after crashing in construction zone on I-80, state police say

  Updated
Driver dead after crashing in construction zone on I-80, state police say

The driver will be identified by the coroner pending notification to family, Indiana State Police said. 

GARY — A driver who crashed into a guard rail on Interstate 80/94 early Saturday died from their injuries on scene, Indiana State Police said. 

The driver was traveling at a high speed in a blue Kia when the vehicle smacked the guard rail and went airborne, state police said. The Kia landed in the main traffic lanes and was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet. 

State police were dispatched to the crash around 5:30 a.m. in the area west of Cline Avenue. Personnel from the Gary Fire Department and the Lake County Coroner's Office assisted on scene.

A cause for the crash hasn't been determined.

Drivers should always acknowledge instructions and follow posted speed limits in construction zones to avoid accidents, state police said. 

"While lane shifts are marked and warnings posted, reduced speeds are necessary to ensure not only your safety, but the safety of those around you as well as the construction workers," the agency said in a statement.

