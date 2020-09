Elderly man found beaten to death in home, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A 70-year-old man was found beaten to death at his home Thursday.

The Lake County coroner's office was called at 11:35 a.m. to the 2500 block of West 13th Avenue in Gary, according to a coroner's report.

Ray Perry, of Gary, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Perry's body was found by a relative, Gary police Lt. Thomas Pawlak said. Gary police, Gary firefighters and the Lake County Crime Lab responded to the scene. There currently is no information known about the suspect.

The death marks the 38th homicide in Gary in 2020, records show.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Gary Metro-Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Department Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

