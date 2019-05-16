GARY — Public service wasn’t just a promise to the late Elsie Franklin, Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez told a crowd Thursday at the Genesis Convention Center.
He said she did it for living. Dominguez said he first met Franklin a quarter of a century ago when she worked for Gary Police as a radio dispatcher, answering calls for police, medical care and a myriad of other needs Gary residents had.
He said she took that passion into local politics and county government where she oversaw the spending of public dollars for essential government services across the county.
"She could interact with those in power and helped the poor and those who didn’t have a voice. We will miss her strong voice. She left Lake County better than she found it,” Dominguez said.
Franklin was laid to rest Thursday at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart following the large memorial service at the Genesis Center.
Lake County Commissioner Kyle Allen, County Councilman Charlie Brown and Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser were among those present. Darren Washington, a minister and Calumet Township trustee, helped preside over the proceedings.
Franklin, 81, died May 6, leaving behind a large family and a bevy of friends and supporters who turned out Thursday. Dominguez said more than 400 attended the memorial service.
Franklin was first elected to represent much of the city of Gary from her 2nd District county council seat in 2002. Although poor health forced her to miss council meetings in 2014 and 2015, she returned to work afterward, overcoming her medical issues, Lake Councilman Charlie Brown, a former state representative, said.
"It was a tremendous turnout today. Elsie wasn’t a household name. She never appeared on Oprah or Time Magazine. But Elsie left all of us with something money just cannot buy," Brown said. "She left us with a smile.”
But he said she wasn’t all smiles. "Elsie was also one who could take a stand and never back down from a challenge."
Franklin ran and won her fifth term in office last year.
"Elsie was a very hard worker and did a lot for her district. There were a lot of tears today," Brown said. "She will be hard to replace.”
Allen said, “Many paid their respects to honor her and the community, her district, Lake County. She was about service. She tried to help everyone.”
Lake County Assessor Jerome Prince, who won the Gary mayoral primary earlier this month, spoke to the crowd as well.
"So many talked about what a leader she was, she was often referenced as being the ‘Queen of Lake County,'" Prince said. "I remember her for her resilience and the legacy she left, participating in her community and believing that family was first for her."
Darren Washington said not only was the crowd at her memorial service large, but as diverse as all of Lake County.
"She helped a lot of people by going across political lines," he said. "Republicans as well as Democrats attended. Blacks, Latinos, whites, it was a multicultural affair."