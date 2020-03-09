Emma's House offers women safe place to live

About 12 women can live in Emma's House at a time, but they must stay clean and sober while there or they can be removed, Pirtle said.

During the time the women are there, volunteers help them look for permanent housing and employment.

"This is not a homeless shelter. We're a recovery home," Pirtle said.

Emma's House relies on grants and donations, and at the beginning of the year it received a State Opioid Response Grant for $1.8 million, which helps assist with funds up to four months for one woman's room and board.

"Right now we have only had one referral to take advantage of it," Pirtle said.

That referral was for Mary Carmon, 50, who was referred to Emma's House on Jan. 13.

Carmon's early years included having a dad who was in prison and a mother who was an alcoholic and had psychological problems, she said.

"I was only 2," Carmon said.

Her baby brother was adopted, but Carmon was placed in area group homes after going through the foster care system.