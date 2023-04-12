GARY — Jackie Huey always starts the semester by asking her students a simple question: "How ya livin'?"
A multitude of factors can influence the Indiana University Northwest professor's seemingly straightforward query, but Huey said "for most of us, how ya livin' is also equal to where are you living."
"If you can afford to live the best place that you can, you're going to go there because that's the American way," Huey told attendees during a Thursday morning panel.
Housing quality, food security, proximity to greenspace — Huey said these are all factors that impact both quality of life and human health. Organized by Kimmie Gordon of Brown Faces Green Spaces and Gary Advocates for Responsible Development, or GARD, the Thursday panel covered how issues of environmental justice play out in the Region.
The panel featured Alan Walts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Over the past few years, GARD and other environmental groups have fought a number of industrial facilities looking to locate in Northwest Indiana. Oftentimes the final decision comes down to a matter of having the right permits.
"It's important for them (the EPA and IDEM) to engage with the people for whom they make the decisions," Gordon said. "They're the decision makers, they make the policies and we the people, ask the questions."
Gordon began by laying out the Region's long history of contamination and environmental racism. Gary's very origins are intertwined with heavy industry. U.S. Steel began construction on its first midwestern mill in 1906. Today, Gary Works is U.S. Steel's largest plant.
“What are we best known for? Producing steel ... but what are we paying for it?” Gordon asked the crowd. "When we think about 100 plus years of pollution, that takes its toll on the residents of this city."
According to the EPA's "Environmental Justice Screen" tool, much of Gary ranks in the highest percentiles in the country for cancer risk, asthma prevalence and low life expectancy.
The panel also highlighted a recent report that found Northwest Indiana has some of the worst air pollution in the country. Conducted by the Guardian, the University of Washington and Virginia Tech, the study looked at fine particles of air pollution called PM 2.5. Emitted by industrial operations, vehicles and wildfires, PM 2.5 particles are small enough to make it into the deepest part of the lungs and into the bloodstream.
The report found that Northwest Indiana had the fourth-worst PM 2.5 pollution in the country.
Living surrounded by contamination can shave years off your life, Gordon said.