The report found that Northwest Indiana had the fourth-worst PM 2.5 pollution in the country.

Living surrounded by contamination can shave years off your life, Gordon said.

GARD is currently waging two separate battles against two new industries looking to locate in Gary: Maya Energy, LLC, a municipal waste processing facility and Fulcrum Bioenergy, a waste-to-jet-fuel plant.

Gordon said she hopes the Thursday panel will help EPA and IDEM officials better understand the environmental issues plaguing the Region.