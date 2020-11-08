Ex-FOP president fired for injuring man in handcuffs during traffic stop

The disciplinary complaint that led to Peck's termination said Peck stopped Rasaan Hamilton, of Gary, on March 19, 2019. Peck allegedly pulled Hamilton from his car and later pushed Hamilton's face into the back of a police vehicle as Hamilton stood handcuffed.

Hamilton testified he had a previous run-in that night with Peck, who was among several officers responding to another call in the 3300 block of Pierce Street.

A short time later, Peck stopped Hamilton as Hamilton drove away from a McDonald's at Grant Street and 35th Avenue.

Hamilton said he repeatedly asked why Peck stopped him, but Peck barked orders at him and eventually pulled him out of his car.

Gary police Detective Olivia Vasquez and Munster Officer Sarah Storm, who previously worked for Indiana University Northwest police, testified they responded to the traffic stop to back up Peck. Both women said Peck was overly aggressive with Hamilton.

Storm testified Peck's actions were not consistent with how she would have handled the situation, according commission records.

Vasquez testified she thought Peck escalated the situation and that Peck pushed Hamilton in to the back of a police vehicle without justification.