Ex-FOP president fired for injuring man in handcuffs during traffic stop
Ex-FOP president fired for injuring man in handcuffs during traffic stop

Gary police stock

A city patch is seen on the shoulder of a Gary patrolman July 24 at the Gary Police Department. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — The Police Civil Service Commission voted Thursday to accept a recommendation to terminate police Officer Terry Peck, who was accused of pushing a handcuffed man's face into a police vehicle with enough force to chip the man's tooth.

Peck, the past president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61 in Gary, has filed an appeal, said Angela Brown, administrator for the commission.

The commission scheduled appeals hearings at 4 and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 for Peck and former Sgt. Timothy Komoscar, who was terminated Oct. 1 for saying a black man working with him at a local hospital wouldn't want to borrow Komoscar's pen because Komoscar used it "to ruin black men's lives."

Peck's attorney, Elizabeth Bemis, declined to comment Friday.

Gary Police Chief Brian Evans testified at Peck's disciplinary hearing Peck is the focus of other investigations, but Evans was prevented from discussing any further details after hearing officer Daryl Jones sustained objections from Bemis.

Before Thursday's vote by the Gary Police Civil Service Commission, Peck previously had been suspended twice. 

He served a one-day suspension in 2008 for conduct unbecoming of an officer and a 60-day suspension without pay in 2013 for violating the department's sick leave policy.

The disciplinary complaint that led to Peck's termination said Peck stopped Rasaan Hamilton, of Gary, on March 19, 2019. Peck allegedly pulled Hamilton from his car and later pushed Hamilton's face into the back of a police vehicle as Hamilton stood handcuffed.

Hamilton testified he had a previous run-in that night with Peck, who was among several officers responding to another call in the 3300 block of Pierce Street.

A short time later, Peck stopped Hamilton as Hamilton drove away from a McDonald's at Grant Street and 35th Avenue.

Hamilton said he repeatedly asked why Peck stopped him, but Peck barked orders at him and eventually pulled him out of his car.

Gary police Detective Olivia Vasquez and Munster Officer Sarah Storm, who previously worked for Indiana University Northwest police, testified they responded to the traffic stop to back up Peck. Both women said Peck was overly aggressive with Hamilton.

Storm testified Peck's actions were not consistent with how she would have handled the situation, according commission records.

Vasquez testified she thought Peck escalated the situation and that Peck pushed Hamilton in to the back of a police vehicle without justification.

Both Storm and Vasquez said they felt uncomfortable about Peck's actions.

Peck testified on his own behalf, but Jones found the testimony "was not credible and very inconsistent," commission records state.

Peck testified he "just happened" to stop Hamilton for a driving infraction, but Peck clearly knew who Hamilton was and pulled him over because of the earlier interaction, Jones wrote.

"The respondent's actions were excessive and unnecessary for this meritless traffic stop," Jones concluded.

