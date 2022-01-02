Faith service recalls turning point in Civil War, US history

GARY — Even 159 years after this country took its first official steps toward abolishing slavery, leadership issues persist today as they did in the Old Testament.
So said the main speaker Saturday at the Interfaith Clergy Council of Gary and Vicinity’s 61st annual Emancipation Proclamation Service of Freedom, a virtual service on the ICC’s Facebook page.
The Rev. Dr. Shelley M. Fisher cited Psalm 82, in which God challenges the judges of that period, for her reflection.
An author, minister, consultant and retired educator, Fisher recalled how God called upon judges to defend rights of the weak, fatherless, poor and oppressed “from the hand of the wicked.” Instead, the passage notes, judges “would defend the unjust and show partiality to the wicked.”
Those leaders of old, just as in today’s society, Fisher said, were operating “in darkness.” Those judges “knew about God, but they did not know God.” They did not follow through on their instructions.
A Gary resident, Fisher posed this question throughout her address: “Whom do you serve?”
Today, she said, people “have gone astray, ... walking in everlasting darkness.”
Without moral leadership, Fisher said, “everything goes awry.”
Even after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, Fisher said, it took another two and one-half years before the final slaves were freed in Texas.
Announced by President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War on Sept. 22, 1862, the Emancipation Proclamation stated that all slaves in states still engaged in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”
Presented chiefly as a military measure, according to history.com, the declaration turned the war into a crusade against slavery and went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.
Today, with the pandemic and racial issues, Fisher said, “as a believer, we need to go to the court of the Lord. In these times, we need the wisdom of God. We need to align ourselves with what we need to do.
“God is calling us into relationship. We are living in perilous times, and we need the wisdom of God to get through these times.”
The challenge, she said, is misplaced allegiances, with people knowing what is right but choosing to do otherwise.
“We need to align with the word of God,” Fisher said, adding that a priority in the New Year should be “serving the living God.”
During the service, Attorney Barbara Bolling-Williams, a member of the NAACP’s national board of directors, read the Emancipation Proclamation.
The proclamation did not free all the approximately 4 million men, women and children held in slavery in the United States. It applied only to enslaved people in the Confederacy and not to those in the border states that remained loyal to the Union.
In conclusion, Fisher called upon the faithful to serve God. “Let’s turn to God. He is a God of mercy, of grace. Allow him to live in our hearts.”