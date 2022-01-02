Faith service recalls turning point in Civil War, US history

Even after the Emancipation Proclamation took effect, Fisher said, it took another two and one-half years before the final slaves were freed in Texas.

Announced by President Abraham Lincoln during the Civil War on Sept. 22, 1862, the Emancipation Proclamation stated that all slaves in states still engaged in rebellion against the Union “shall be then, thenceforward, and forever free.”

Presented chiefly as a military measure, according to history.com, the declaration turned the war into a crusade against slavery and went into effect Jan. 1, 1863.

Today, with the pandemic and racial issues, Fisher said, “as a believer, we need to go to the court of the Lord. In these times, we need the wisdom of God. We need to align ourselves with what we need to do.

“God is calling us into relationship. We are living in perilous times, and we need the wisdom of God to get through these times.”

The challenge, she said, is misplaced allegiances, with people knowing what is right but choosing to do otherwise.