Faithful pay respects to ‘tireless servant’

GARY — Barbara Lynn Bennett cried during Sunday morning Mass at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. Earlier in the week, her parish had lost its administrator, while the Diocese of Gary lost its third spiritual shepherd.

In the building he renovated 23 years ago, retired Bishop Dale J. Melczek was received Sunday for visitation prior to his funeral Monday from Holy Angels Cathedral. Melczek, who served as Gary’s bishop for 23 years, died Wednesday at age 83.

Bennett said Melczek called her an apostle because she took notes during his homilies and shared her notes around the world.

“He was a constant inspiration,” Bennett recalled. “He always said to not fear death because life is a journey until all eternity.”

Bennett was among those paying her respects to the Detroit priest who arrived in Northwest Indiana 30 years ago.

The Sunday afternoon service began with the rite of reception of the body, followed by visitation. Visitations continue Monday from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. As with Bishop Andrew G. Grutka, the first bishop of Gary, Melczek will be interred in the cathedral.

Two months earlier, Melczek served at the cathedral altar during a diaconal ordination Mass with current Bishop Robert J. McClory. As main celebrant at the rite of reception, McClory said it was fitting that his predecessor had renovated a church dedicated to the angels and was now among them.

“He exhibited that beautiful array of virtue, fidelity, marking a life that is worthy of reflection,” McClory said, calling Melczek a disciple who emptied himself for God and others.

“He came to know and love Christ and share Him with us,” McClory continued. “He was a tireless servant, compassionate pastor, hopeful leader, and dear brother and friend.”

The Rev. Michael Yadron, pastor at St. Thomas More in Munster, posted a photo of Melczek on his Facebook page and echoed McClory’s sentiments: “Until his last days, Bishop Melczek was still looking for new ways to share the love of Jesus in Northwest Indiana. We now entrust him to the love of Jesus so that he may be drawn forward into the Lord’s eternal embrace.”

Coming from Detroit, Melczek was appointed apostolic administrator to Gary in 1992. Melczek was named coadjutor bishop in 1995, and on June 1, 1996, he was consecrated bishop of Gary.

Reflecting on his episcopate in 2014, Melczek noted, “I was ordained as priest and bishop to be servant leader of the faith community entrusted to me. … My goal through these past years and throughout my 50 years of priestly ministry has been, above all, to help God’s people appreciate that all of the baptized are the Church, the living presence and Body of Jesus in the world today.

“All of the baptized are called to grow deeper in the love of Jesus and to actively share Jesus’ love with others in accordance with the gifts and talents that God has given them.”

Melczek oversaw the renovation and restoration of Holy Angels Cathedral in 1997. Two years later, he welcomed the Missionaries of Charity to serve the poor of the area from the former St. Mark convent in Gary.

He also welcomed the newest parish of the diocese, Holy Spirit in Winfield, and blessed the new St. John the Evangelist Church in St. John. The Rev. Sammie Maletta, pastor at St. John, recalled Melczek as a “good friend, holy man. A lot of people always cared about him, and he will be missed.”

Maletta and Melczek went together to Portillo’s for their favorite food: hot dogs.

Valerie McManus, Melczek’s secretary for 22 years, commented in the diocesan newspaper, “From the beginning, it was evident to me how much he loved God and how happy he was in his priesthood and ministering to people.” Noting how the bishop spoke and wrote about priestly joy, McManus continued, “He has certainly been an example to our priests in that regard.”

Looking ahead to the 50th anniversary of the diocese in 2007, Melczek instituted Future Full of Hope, a parish-based program for visioning and setting goals.

The bishop also tackled racism with a pastoral letter and a three-year initiative on the issue. Under Melczek’s direction, a four-year Lay Ecclesial Ministry Program was developed for adult faith formation.

Melczek also served the diocese nationally and internationally on committees of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops and Catholic Relief Services, the overseas aid arm of the USCCB. Through CRS, Melczek visited several countries and led several groups overseas. He also instituted a global partnership between the Diocese of Gary and Fort-Liberté in Haiti, the poorest country in this hemisphere.

“I used to say the world was his parish,” said the Rev. Bob Kotlarz, a longtime friend from Detroit. “He was very loving, caring and joyful, a people person. He was mindful of people of all backgrounds.”

Melczek also restored the permanent diaconate in Gary, preparing laymen to serve in non-priestly ministries. Deacon Thomas Gryzbek noted how, through Melczek’s leadership, “deacons are now … actively involved in prisons, with migrant farm workers, peace and social justice issues and training programs in beautiful ways that had not existed prior to Bishop Melczek’s arrival.”

Andrean High School Principal Jaycob Knazur called the late bishop “a strong figure for everyone in the diocese, especially those in education. He was an authentic witness of the faith and a man of great zeal.”

Margaret Saliga, a retired educator from Whiting, worked with Melczek on Confirmation preparation. “He was a very loving and understanding person,” Saliga said. “The children loved him, and he loved them. He was an exceptional priest and dedicated bishop.”

Among the pallbearers was Deacon Stephen Grandfield, who serves at St. Mary of the Lake and Nativity of Our Savior in Portage. Serving with Meclzek at the Miller parish, Grandfield said, “He was what a parish priest should be. He attended all the parish meetings, he never tried to take them over, but he listened attentively.

“He was always available and enjoyed spending time with parishioners,” the deacon added. “He was a true friend.”