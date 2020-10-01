Family, friends ask public's help to find Chicago man last seen in Gary

Anyone who sees Gibron Mills or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area 2 special victims detectives at 312-747-8274.
GARY — Family and friends of a Chicago man who last was seen Sept. 26 in Gary are asking for the public's help to find him.
Gibron Mills, also known as "G," is a black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The 38-year-old is a husband and father of six who lives in Chicago's South Side, works for the city and is a member of Teamsters Local 700.
He may be in need of medical assistance.
Anyone who sees Mills or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area 2 special victims detectives at 312-747-8274.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Haunted Hills Hospital haunted house, Lake Station
Bee Butler, of Valparaiso, portrays a nurse in the Haunted Hills Hospital in Lake Station. The popular attraction has added coronavirus precautions this year. It is limiting capacity, requiring masks, offering hand sanitizer and more.
John Luke, The Times
Haunted Hills Hospital haunted house, Lake Station
Lindsey Hutchins, of Portage, checks the temperature of volunteer Olson, of Valparaiso, as he arrives for work at the Hauted Hills Hospital on Friday in Lake Station.
John Luke, The Times
Haunted Hills Hospital haunted house, Lake Station
Devin Moser, of Chesterton, portrays a nurse at Haunted Hills Hospital. The mask is part of her costume, as it is with all of the actors.
John Luke, The Times
Haunted Hills Hospital haunted house, Lake Station
Makeup artists and actors are masked Friday as they prepare for opening night at Haunted Hills Hospital in Lake Station.
John Luke, The Times
Lake Central at Michigan City football
Michigan City's Cornell Branch IV, right, is hugged by teammate Logan Dwornikon after scoring against Lake Central on Friday in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central at Michigan City football
Michigan City's Giovani Laurent, left, finds an open receiver against Lake Central on Friday at Ames Field in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central at Michigan City football
Lake Central's Ben Bacso looks for room to run on Friday in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Lake Central at Michigan City football
Lake Central's Tony Bartolomeo, left, tries to hold off Michigan City's T'Lijah Robinson on Friday in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Edison Concept Homes
Lauren Pacheco, with the#PAINTGARY public art project, stands near the historic Edison Concept Houses on Monroe Street. Reno, Nevada-based street artist Erik Burke, aka OverUnder, recently painted the striking large-scale "1919 Sunset" and "2020 Sunrise" murals on one end of the vacant experimental worker housing.
John Luke, The Times
Edison Concept Homes
Shown is the inside of one of the historic Edison Concept Houses on Monroe Street in Gary.
John Luke, The Times
Edison Concept Homes
The historic Edison Concept Houses line a portion of Monroe Street in Gary.
John Luke
Edison Concept Homes
Lauren Pacheco, with the#PAINTGARY public art project, stands near the historic Edison Concept Houses on Monroe Street. Reno, Nevada-based street artist Erik Burke, aka OverUnder, recently painted the striking large-scale "1919 Sunset" and "2020 Sunrise" murals on one end of the vacant experimental worker housing.
John Luke, The Times
092620-spt-fbl-kv-low_15
Lowell players run onto the field before the start against Kankakee Valley at Lowell High School Friday night. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
092620-spt-fbl-kv-low_1
Kankakee Valley’s Caleb Swallow hauls in a long reception over Lowell’s William Chapman on the first play of the game Friday at Lowell High School.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
092620-spt-fbl-kv-low_2
Kankakee Valley’s Cade Capps runs the ball off a handoff from quarterback Eli Carden in the first quarter against Lowell at Lowell High School Friday night. Kankakee Valley leads 21-0 at the half. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
092620-spt-fbl-kv-low_4
Kankakee Valley's Ivan Wright holds back Lowell's Kyler Newcom for Cade Capps in the first quarter at Lowell High School Friday night.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
Franciscan Health hospital, Crown Point
Sister Ann Kathleen, OSF, vice president of mission integration, Franciscan Health Crown Point, dons a hard hat Thursday in preparation for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a new hospital in Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Franciscan Health hospital, Crown Point
The Most Rev. Robert McClory, of the Catholic Diocese of Gary, says a blessing Thursday as Franciscan Health and city officials break ground on the new, $200 million Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Franciscan Health hospital, Crown Point
The Most Rev. Robert McClory sprinkles Holy Water Thursday at the groundbreaking site for the new, $200 million Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Franciscan Health hospital, Crown Point
Franciscan Health and city officials break ground on the new, $200 million Franciscan Health hospital Thursday in Crown Point.
John Luke, The Times
Andrean/Hobart football
Hobart’s Zach Vode pulls in a pass as Andrean’s Nick Flesher defends plays Friday night at Hobart.
John Luke
Andrean/Hobart football
Andrean’s Nicky Flesher runs against Hobart's defense Friday night at Hobart.
John Luke, The Times
Andrean/Hobart football
Hobart’s Mark Enslen runs for a touchdown against Andrean Friday night at Hobart.
John Luke
Andrean/Hobart football
Andrean’s Alonzo Paul rns the ball as Hobart’s Julian Ruiz and Zach Vode move in plays Friday night at Hobart.
John Luke
09XX20-nws-hast_01
With help from an interactive video board, HAST instructor Mira Projovic lectures remote high school students during a Women's Studies course on Tuesday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-hast_05
Eighth grade students remain hard at work on their tablets, while HAST instructor Steve Grimm lectures his remote students during a science course on Tuesday morning. While a majority of students are taking courses virtually, the school remains open for students who opt for in-person classes.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-hast_03
Despite the unusual circumstances, sixth grade students remain focused at HAST on Tuesday morning. While most courses are taught virtually, students have the option of attending class in person.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
09XX20-nws-hast_07
Following a lecture for his science course, Hammond Academy of Science and Technology instructor Steve Grimm gives two thumbs-up to his remote eighth grade students on Tuesday morning.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
Lake Central at Andrean girls soccer
Andrean's Mary Dravet holds off Lake Central's Ava Gutyan in the second half at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central at Andrean girls soccer
Lake Central's Simone Castaneda, left, goes for the header against Andean's Bridget Sherman in the second half at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central at Andrean girls soccer
Andrea's Bridget Sherman gets the ball away from Lake Central's Ava Gutyan in the first half at Andrean High School in Merrillville Thursday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Lake Central at Andrean girls soccer
Lake Central's Allison Farmer dribbles past Andrean's Gina Cappello and Mary Dravet on Thursday at Andrean High School. Farmer scored a goal in the Indians' 4-2 win.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Artist Felix Maldonado paints mural
Artist Felix Maldonado is putting finishing touches on a mural he is painting outside of the greenhouse at Washington Park. He is well known for the Jackson 5 mural he created in downtown Gary. He describes his work at the greenhouse as "just basically giving a nod to the area's foliage and plant life." it is part of a resurgence in the Harbor area.
John Luke
Artist Felix Maldonado paints mural
Artist Felix Maldonado and his apprentice, Lisa Jones put finishing touches on a mural he is painting outside of the greenhouse at Washington Park. He is well known for the Jackson 5 mural he created in downtown Gary. He describes his work at the greenhouse as "just basically giving a nod to the area's foliage and plant life." it is part of a resurgence in the Harbor area.
John Luke
Artist Felix Maldonado paints mural
Special spray paint being used by Artist Felix Maldonado as he puts finishing touches on a mural he is painting outside of the greenhouse at Washington Park in Chicago.
John Luke
Artist Felix Maldonado paints mural
Artist Felix Maldonado, right works with his apprentice Lisa Jones in putting finishing touches on a mural he is painting outside of the greenhouse at Washington Park in East Chicago. He is well known for the Jackson 5 mural he created in downtown Gary. He describes his work at the greenhouse as "just basically giving a nod to the area's foliage and plant life." It is part of a resurgence in the Harbor area.
John Luke, The Times
092420-spt-gvb-mun-val_7
Valparaiso's Riley Stanley sets the ball in the first game against Munster at Valparaiso High School Wednesday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
092420-spt-gvb-mun-val_9
Valparaiso's Amie Schutz avoids Munster's Haley Melby in the first game at Valparaiso High School Wednesday evening. Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Jeffrey D. Nicholls
092420-spt-gvb-mun-val_6
Munster's Haley Melby takes a shot with Valparaiso's Talyn Watkins and Jori Smiley defending in the second game at Valparaiso High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
092420-spt-gvb-mun-val_1
Munster's Lauren Wallace, center left, and Holly Kaim, right, go up to block Valparaiso's Kennedy Wagner in the second game at Valparaiso High School Wednesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Bishop Noll's Miguel Gonzalez, left, challenges Griffith's Omar Mehisen on Tuesday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Bishop Noll's Jake Wichlinski, left, and Griffith's Mekhi Nava compete for possession on Tuesday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith's Micah Alvarez, right, is trailed by Bishop Noll's Adrian Hernandez on Tuesday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Griffith at Bishop Noll boys soccer
Griffith's Omar Mehisen, left, tries to hold off Bishop Noll's Miguel Gonzalez on Tuesday in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
092720-nws-alzheimers_01
Talaya Dodson, of Gary, and her children, JaWayne, Jayden, Janaya, Jaques and Mekhi, proudly honor on Saturday their late "Papa," Wayne Dodson Sr., who died last year after battling Alzheimer's. The family participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Highland's Wicker Park.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
092720-nws-alzheimers_02
Promise flowers spin freely on a windy Saturday morning at Wicker Park during the Walk To End Alzheimer's event.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
092720-nws-alzheimers_06
Erin Stojic of Valparaiso helps set up the Promise Garden during the Walk To End Alzheimer's event in Wicker Park on Saturday.
Joe Ruffalo, The Times
