Family, friends ask public's help to find Chicago man last seen in Gary
GARY — Family and friends of a Chicago man who last was seen Sept. 26 in Gary are asking for the public's help to find him.

Gibron Mills, also known as "G," is a black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 38-year-old is a husband and father of six who lives in Chicago's South Side, works for the city and is a member of Teamsters Local 700.

He may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone who sees Mills or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area 2 special victims detectives at 312-747-8274.

