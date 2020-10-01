Family, friends ask public's help to find Chicago man last seen in Gary

GARY — Family and friends of a Chicago man who last was seen Sept. 26 in Gary are asking for the public's help to find him.

Gibron Mills, also known as "G," is a black man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The 38-year-old is a husband and father of six who lives in Chicago's South Side, works for the city and is a member of Teamsters Local 700.

He may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone who sees Mills or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Chicago Police Area 2 special victims detectives at 312-747-8274.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.