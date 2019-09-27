GRIFFITH — Family and friends arrived amid torrential downpours and filled True Light Fellowship Church with tears, smiles and heartache to celebrate the life of Curtis Lamont “C.J.” Walton Jr.
On the evening of Sept. 11, Curtis was found unresponsive at the bottom of Calumet High School’s swimming pool. According to a report prepared by the coroner’s office, Walton died in the early morning of Sept. 12. The drowning incident is still under investigation.
“Curtis was an amazing young man and a fine young leader that dreamed of playing professional football and if that didn’t work out he was going to be an engineer,” said True Life Pastor Scott Jefferson. “He was extremely active in the church and has been here with us since he was a baby. It’s no surprise to me to see that he positively impacted so many people because he comes from a beautiful family that makes their faith a priority.”
As classmates entered the church, they were greeted by members of the church and a collage of Walton’s life, including images of him in his football uniform, family photos and a caption that read, “That beautiful smile could light up the world.”
“Curtis helped me through a lot especially when I lost another friend very close to me,” said Samuel Acosta, a Calumet High School freshman. “I’ve known him since middle school and he was always there for people. He never got mad at anyone and got along with everyone. He was one of those students that teachers liked a lot.”
Former seventh-grade teacher Brian Kim said that Curtis’ smile and friendly demeanor were what made teaching worthwhile.
“It’s because of students like Curtis that you don’t even care about your own success,” Kim said. “You root for their success and know that you may have had contributed into molding the people they are going to be. Obviously, Curtis is gone way too soon, but his kind spirit will never be forgotten.”