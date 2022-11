Family of missing man plans benefit dinner to raise reward money

GARY — Family and friends of a missing Gary man are planning a dinner Friday in Griffith to raise money for a reward.

Davione Comanse, 23, has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 23, Gary police said.

His mother, Amber Broadnax, and others have been searching for him but have found no signs of him.

Broadnax said she's searched most of Gary and part of East Chicago.

In a Facebook post Monday, Broadnax said Comanse has been missing for 52 days and she's struggling because she doesn't know if he's alive, if he's suffering or if he's cold.

"The thoughts are endless," she wrote. "I pray he's somewhere praying right now, figuring a way out of this. I wish I could just hold him again."

Broadnax said the passage of time has been difficult.

"We feel more and more hopeless," she wrote. "And as the winter is approaching, it creates more doubt.

"While the holidays are near and you're with your family, please remember that a part of mine is still missing."

The benefit dinner is scheduled from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday at 1400 Broad St. in Griffith. Tickets cost $25 and include dinner, desert and a choice of pop, water or juice. There will be a cash bar.

Only cash will be accepted for tickets purchased at the door and raffle items.

Proceeds will go toward a reward for information about Comanse's whereabouts or the prosecution of anyone involved in his disappearance, Broadnax said.

Those who cannot attend the dinner can make a donation at https://gofund.me/1ea5a26d.

More information is at the "Find Davione 'Glo' Comanse" Facebook page.

Comanse was described as 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds, with long dreadlocks, hazel eyes and a light complexion. He has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm and a "Dewanna" tattoo on his neck.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar, 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP (866-274-6347).

Those who want to remain anonymous may call the Black and Missing Foundation, 877-972-2634.