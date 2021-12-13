Family plans food voucher, coat giveaway in honor of slain son

GARY — The holidays will never be the same for the family of a 19-year-old man killed in 2016, but his loved ones are working to make Christmas a little brighter for others again this year.

For the third year, the family of Isaiah Edwards is planning to give away vouchers for turkeys or hams during a holiday event in his honor.

Edwards' family also will be giving away coats this year, said his mother, Marycruz Calo.

Edwards was a loving son and doting uncle who enjoyed all holidays and time with his family, she said.

"We always keep Isaiah's memory alive," Calo said. "We don't want to forget about him."

Edwards' father, Carlos Bernal, owns CNB Community Development Corp.

Edwards was his best employee, he said.

Bernal's business has grown over the years, but his son isn't there to see it.

It feels good to give back to the community in his son's name, he said.

Vouchers and coats will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. in Gary.