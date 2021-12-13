Family plans food voucher, coat giveaway in honor of slain son

GARY — The holidays will never be the same for the family of a 19-year-old man killed in 2016, but his loved ones are working to make Christmas a little brighter for others again this year.
For the third year, the family of Isaiah Edwards is planning to give away vouchers for turkeys or hams during a holiday event in his honor.
Edwards' family also will be giving away coats this year, said his mother, Marycruz Calo.
Edwards was a loving son and doting uncle who enjoyed all holidays and time with his family, she said.
"We always keep Isaiah's memory alive," Calo said. "We don't want to forget about him."
Edwards' father, Carlos Bernal, owns CNB Community Development Corp.
Edwards was his best employee, he said.
Bernal's business has grown over the years, but his son isn't there to see it.
It feels good to give back to the community in his son's name, he said.
Vouchers and coats will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 1727 W. 15th Ave. in Gary.
Coats are available in sizes from newborn to adult. To receive a coat, individuals must be present. The event is open to anyone in need.
The family raised donations, which were matched by CNB Community Development Corp.
Coat donations will be accepted through Friday. To donate a coat, call Annalicia Hall at 219-515-2753.
Edwards was shot to death and burned June 30, 2016, in a grassy area in Gary's Midtown section by a man walking his dog.
Federal prosecutors are seeking to present evidence at an upcoming trial in U.S. District Court in Hammond that several men played a role in Edwards' homicide at a rental home in the 2500 block of Jefferson Street in Gary.
Teddia Caldwell, Devonte Hodge, Devontae Martin and Taquan Clarke were among nine people initially indicted in February 2018 on allegations they conspired to distribute crack cocaine and heroin from June 2016 to February 2018. Superseding indictments charged the men in two murders and linked them to Edwards' homicide.
The U.S. attorney's office does not plan to present evidence showing who killed Edwards, according to court filings.
However, the government alleges Caldwell arrived at the Jefferson Street home to wrap up Edwards' corpse. Caldwell and at least one other person then moved Edwards' corpse to another location in Gary as Akeem Oliver watched, records state.
The indictment alleges Caldwell and his co-defendants killed 29-year-old Oliver on Oct. 8, 2016, because they suspected Oliver of talking to police.
Caldwell and his co-defendants also were charged in the homicide of Kevin Hood on July 28, 2017, in Gary.