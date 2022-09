Family searching for man missing since Friday

GARY — Family and friends are searching for a man last known to be in the city's Glen Park section Friday night.

Davione Comanse, 23, of Gary's Aetna section, last spoke with a friend about 9:40 p.m. Friday, according to his mother, Amber Broadnax.

Broadnax reported him missing Sunday, Gary police said.

Comanse was described as 5 foot 5 and 135 pounds with hazel eyes and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Broadnax she has never not heard from her son for such a long time.

Family and friends have searched Gary's Glen Park area a couple of times since Comanse's disappearance, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.