Family urges use of helmets after 'loving, caring' man dies following motorcycle crash

GARY — A Chesterton man who died last week after a motorcycle crash in Gary was remembered by his family as someone who was easy to love and lived life to the fullest.

Joel Garcia, 25, was an outgoing person who got along with everyone who crossed his path, said his mother, Stephanie Hernandez, and stepfather, Dan Hernandez.

"He was a loving and caring son and brother, and there are no words that can describe his love for his daughter Anais," the family said in a statement. "His big, huge smile and loud, obnoxious laugh will be deeply missed."

Garcia began riding motorcycles within the past couple of years and loved it, the family said.

He died Thursday at a Chicago hospital after a crash July 25 in Gary, according to the family and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

"Joel may have survived this horrific accident had he been wearing his helmet," the statement said. "His mother asks that anyone riding a motorcycle please take the time to put on a helmet, so that their loved ones don't experience a loss like hers."

A GoFundMe account to benefit the family can be found at gofundme.com/f/eukpp-joel-garcia.