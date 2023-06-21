GARY — The quarter-acre farm outside Peter Rock Church of God in Christ is part outdoor classroom, part science lab.

Laminated signs labeled "Field Test" one through six, sit beside neat rows of peppers and collard greens. Each sign marks one of Glenda George-Green's experiments, which are largely focused on the invisible part of farming — building soil health.

"Good soil health is everything," Green explained.

Now, George-Green will be able to explore the science of soil with a $30,000 grant awarded through the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program, or SARE, which is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. George-Green and the Peter Rock Church of God in Christ were awarded the grant earlier this spring. The funding will go towards George-Green attending "Soil Food Web" classes instructed by world-renowned microbiologist Elaine Ingham, tools to help George-Green conduct soil tests and necessary soil amendments.

Once George-Green completes the online Soil Food Web course, she will be a certified soil consultant. The SARE funding will allow her to conduct soil tests at four local farms, George-Green said she plans on converting an old shed on the church's property into a lab of sorts, complete with a microscope and beakers.

Soil testing can help farmers learn what nutrients their farm is lacking. Soil amendments like alfalfa meal turned into a tea, coffee grounds and compost can make soil richer, improving crop yields.

George-Green said soil health is especially important in the more urban areas of Northwest Indiana where the earth may be contaminated with industrial waste. Her goal is to share all the knowledge she gains through her experiments and through the Soil Food Web course with other farmers throughout the Region, particularly those growing in urban spaces.

Baby Greens Family Farm

Growing up in a small Missouri suburb, George-Green was surrounded by corn and cows.

When George-Green was a junior in high school, her family relocated to Valparaiso. Adjusting to the new environment was tough; though George-Green's family had already been the "only Black family for miles" in Missouri, at least there she'd known most of her classmates since Pre-K.

George-Green said her mother's dedication to teaching her and her brothers all about Black history really helped.

"I never felt the need to assimilate," George-Green explained. "We got double education, so we learned at school and then we learned at home."

Fast-forward to when George-Green's own son began to struggle in school, she decided to homeschool him. Soon after, she was homeschooling all four of her boys, using time spent in the garden as part of their science curriculum.

Baby Greens Family Farm started as a way to expand her son's pallets and ensure they had access to vegetables all winter. She and her sons would grow microgreens in their home, adding the small seedlings to meals. However, as the operation grew, they began to sell the microgreens at local farmer's markets.

George-Green's enterprise expanded yet again when she connected with Pastor Allen Smith of the Peter Rock Church of God in Christ.

For 15 years, Smith's wanted to turn the empty field in front of the church into an urban farm, but he never had enough time to do it alone. Working with George-Green, Smith was able to transform the area.

Now the field, which is tucked next to the Frank Borman Expressway, contains a small greenhouse, a plot of fruits and veggies and an area that will soon be used for composting. Eventually, George-Green hopes to convert the overgrown space across the street into a "food forest," filled with fruit trees.

George-Green is also working to create a collective made-up of local farmers so they can share knowledge and resources.

"(Farming) woke up parts of my brain that I didn't even know were there," George-Green said.

PHOTOS: Seed Planting Ceremony at Faith Farms CDC in Gary Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Sowing Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony Seed Planting Ceremony