Federal grand jury subpoenas were for 'activities well before' Prince took office, he says

GARY — A federal grand jury subpoenaed City Hall recently for documents relating to "activities well before" Jerome Prince took over as mayor Jan. 1, Prince confirmed Thursday.

"We will not go into any details on the request, other than noting the request was for information about activities well before I took office," Prince clarified in a news release Thursday.

"Our residents in the city of Gary rightfully have the highest expectations for integrity and honesty from their public officials. My administration will not let them down," he said.

Prince confirmed Wednesday night to The Times that a grand jury recently served his administration with subpoenas.

Prince recently wrapped up his third week heading up City Hall after unseating two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}