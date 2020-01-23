Federal grand jury subpoenas were for 'activities well before' Prince took office, he says

GARY — A federal grand jury subpoenaed City Hall recently for documents relating to "activities well before" Jerome Prince took over as mayor Jan. 1, Prince confirmed Thursday.
"We will not go into any details on the request, other than noting the request was for information about activities well before I took office," Prince clarified in a news release Thursday.
"Our residents in the city of Gary rightfully have the highest expectations for integrity and honesty from their public officials. My administration will not let them down," he said.
Prince confirmed Wednesday night to The Times that a grand jury recently served his administration with subpoenas.
Prince recently wrapped up his third week heading up City Hall after unseating two-term mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
It's unclear who the feds are targeting.
Federal investigators visited Gary government on multiple occasions over the last two years. The most recent visit resulted in federal indictments against two Genesis Convention Center employees for theft of funds.
State audits and police reports published over the past two years flagged the fiscally mismanaged city and its employees for funding misuse at Marquette Park, the Genesis Convention Center, the city's Finance Department and Public Transit Corp.
The city’s crumbling tax base, delinquent property owners, declining population and low assessed values have long exacerbated the cash-strapped city’s ability to operate.