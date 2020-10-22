Feds delay indictment of ex-Gary mayor's confidant in bank fraud case

GARY — For a third time now, federal prosecutors have agreed to hold off formally indicting Mary Cossey, a former Gary city employee, in her federal bankruptcy fraud case.
Cossey, a serial filer in bankruptcy court from Munster, was charged Aug. 4 with one count of wire fraud. She is a close confidant to former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson.
Cossey was scheduled to be arraigned Friday, but U.S. prosecutors instead on Monday filed a request for an extension to allow time for a possible pre-indictment resolution of the matter."
The government requested similar extensions in September and August.
The latest filing means the government now has an additional 28 days, or until Nov. 20, to file charges against Cossey.
In all, U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch's office has delayed her indictment by 78 days, agreed upon by Cossey’s attorney, Scott King.
It's unclear what type of resolution Cossey and prosecutors are aiming for in lieu of or ahead of an indictment.
King previously has told The Times his client has pleaded not guilty.
King has suggested the wire fraud charge may be "some kind of pressure tactic" by the federal government to get information on someone else.
Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.
She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.
On leave at NIPSCO
In her court case, she is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”
The true identity of Individual A has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.
In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case, court records state.
This is a violation of bankruptcy law, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others, court records state.
For example, a person cannot choose to repay the full amount of a personal debt to a close friend or relative but only pay back a fraction of credit card debt, FBI agents wrote in Cossey’s charging documents.
Individual A reportedly let Cossey — while Cossey was in the midst of bankruptcy — charge more than $240,000 to her American Express credit card.
Purchases were made on items like clothing, jewelry and accessories, including more than $4,800 in Gucci handbags; a mink jacket costing nearly $2,100 in New York City; and more than $5,800 on shoes and apparel at Neiman Marcus, court records state.
$250,000 in deposits
Subpoenas of Individual A's bank account revealed more than 200 cash deposits — totaling $250,000 — between January 2013 and September 2019.
Federal agents said frequent, “unusually” large sums of cash deposited to Individual A’s bank account by Cossey likely came from “an outside or non-legitimate source.”
King previously told The Times that, generally speaking, a waived indictment or agreed deadline extension can mean that a client is cooperating with authorities.
However, he has declined to say whether that was the case here.
Freeman-Wilson, who now is serving as president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League, has not been charged with any wrongdoing, nor is she identified in court records as being connected to the scheme allegations. She has declined to comment.
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!