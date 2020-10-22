Feds delay indictment of ex-Gary mayor's confidant in bank fraud case

Cossey worked in Gary government for a few years during Freeman-Wilson's administration, first in a newly created position of director of constituent services in 2013. There, she received an $80,000 annual salary.

She also served as executive director of the Gary Housing Authority. She left Gary government in 2015 before joining NIPSCO as operations manager. In August, the utility confirmed she had taken a leave of absence.

On leave at NIPSCO

In her court case, she is accused of concealing more than $250,000 in income and assets as part of her serial bankruptcy filings beginning in 2013, including $187,000 deposited into a bank account owned by an “Individual A.”

The true identity of Individual A has not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors refer to the individual as a female in court documents.

In her bankruptcy filings, Cossey did not disclose her financial relationship with Individual A, and allegedly paid three times more to Individual A than to her trustee in her Chapter 13 bankruptcy case, court records state.

This is a violation of bankruptcy law, which bars debtors from favoring some owed creditors at the expense of others, court records state.