Fire at Lew Wallace football stadium leaves heavy damage to press box, officials say

GARY — Heavy smoke and flames filled the air late Saturday after a press box at the abandoned Lew Wallace High School caught fire.

Firefighters responded about 11:50 p.m. for a report of a fire at the football stadium, Gary Deputy Fire Chief Mark Everett said.

Crews found a press box consumed by flames on arrival and were able to extinguish the blaze within about 30 minutes. The press box was heavily damaged, but the fire did not spread to any nearby structures, Everett said.

Officials had not determined a possible cause of the fire as of Monday. An investigation is ongoing.

Earlier last week, firefighters were notified of a possible body found inside a press box at Lew Wallace. When crews arrived, they found no one there but discovered evidence of someone living inside the press box, Everett said.

