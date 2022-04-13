 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Fire engulfs vehicle after rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Toll road crash

The driver was reportedly able to get out of the wreckage before the fire began. 

 Provided by Andrew Meeks

PORTAGE — A vehicle became engulfed in flames after it rolled over on the Indiana Toll Road on Wednesday afternoon, police said. 

At 4 p.m. first responders were called to the 22 mile marker in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, near Dombey Road and the JT McCutcheon Travel Plaza close to the border of Porter and Lake counties. 

Indiana State Police said the vehicle was initially traveling eastbound on the toll road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle rolled over and eventually caught fire. 

Police said the vehicle became engulfed in flames, which sent heavy smoke onto Dombey Road. 

The single occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the wreck and was conscious and moving after the crash. Passersby helped the driver wait in another vehicle as first responders were en route. 

The driver was taken to a hospital and injuries are unknown, police said. 

People are also reading…

Traffic continued to move slowly through the area Wednesday afternoon and police cautioned of delays in the area as the scene was cleared of the wreckage. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

World Civility Day lineup grows

World Civility Day lineup grows

Community Civility Counts started as an initiative of the Gary Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee and it has expanded to include many partners both locally and nationally.

Man charged with murdering neighbor

Man charged with murdering neighbor

A Region man has been charged with murder after security footage showed him entering his neighbors' apartment days before she was found strangled to death.

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Pink Moon on April 16

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts