Fire engulfs vehicle after rollover crash on Indiana Toll Road, police say

PORTAGE — A vehicle became engulfed in flames after it rolled over on the Indiana Toll Road on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 4 p.m. first responders were called to the 22 mile marker in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, near Dombey Road and the JT McCutcheon Travel Plaza close to the border of Porter and Lake counties.

Indiana State Police said the vehicle was initially traveling eastbound on the toll road when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle rolled over and eventually caught fire.

Police said the vehicle became engulfed in flames, which sent heavy smoke onto Dombey Road.

The single occupant of the vehicle was able to get out of the wreck and was conscious and moving after the crash. Passersby helped the driver wait in another vehicle as first responders were en route.

The driver was taken to a hospital and injuries are unknown, police said.

Traffic continued to move slowly through the area Wednesday afternoon and police cautioned of delays in the area as the scene was cleared of the wreckage.

