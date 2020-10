Firefighters battle blaze at U.S. Steel; chief thanks dedicated crews

GARY — In the midst of a busy day, firefighters were called to a fire at United States Steel Corporation Gary Works Friday evening.

Around 5 p.m. first responders were called to assist at a fire on the U.S. Steel property at 1 Broadway, said Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell. They spent nearly three hours battling the blaze, which was contained to one building. The building was damaged and the cause is still under investigation.

O'Donnell said no one was injured. He thanked the many crews that came together to respond to emergencies and cover each other's communities.

"My guys have done a phenomenal job," O'Donnell said. "Everyone was out today, it has been a busy two weeks with fire deaths and fatal crashes. And a huge thanks to Merrillville, Hobart, Portage and Griffith, who were an extreme help. That's what we do, we all help each other out and everyone really did an amazing job."

