Firefighters contain blaze at Gary fuel plant

GARY — Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire before it grew into a larger blaze at a fuel plant Friday in Gary.

Around noon firefighters were called to a fire at Vexor Engineered Fuel in the 6400 block of Industrial Highway in Gary, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O’Donnell.

A conveyor belt that ran between two buildings had caught fire. Crews battled the flames for three hours and the fire was extinguished before it was able to spread to a building, O’Donnell said.

Gary, New Chicago, East Chicago, Lake Ridge and Merrillville firefighters convened at the scene. No one was injured in the fire.

O’Donnell said the situation could have been much worse.

“The crews did a tremendous job out there,” he said.

