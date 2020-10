Florida man dies after incident at Gary truck stop, coroner says

GARY — A Florida man died after an incident at a Gary truck stop Saturday afternoon.

Jorge Valencia, 59, of Orlando, Florida, was pronounced dead at a local hospital by the Lake County Coroner's office.

At 1:59 p.m. the coroner's office staff was called to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus at 600 Grant St. in Gary, according to a news release.

Investigators learned that the man had died from an incident that happened at the Travel Centers of America at 2510 Burr St. in Gary, the report said. However, Valencia's manner of death is still pending further investigation.

Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the death is not being investigated as a homicide.

As of Saturday night, there was no further information available on the death and an investigation by the coroner's office was ongoing.

