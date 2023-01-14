Food donations at Indiana Dunes honor MLK legacy

GARY – Just like last year, the weatherman did not cooperate with a well-intended service project.

To celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s call for community service, the National Park Service and Friends of Indiana Dunes sponsored an outdoor food drive Saturday in the parking lots of the Paul H. Douglas Center in Miller and the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Porter.

As was the case last year, snow and freezing temperatures hit Northwest Indiana. However, the weather was even colder in 2022, yet it did not prevent people from donating.

Park Ranger Steve Rodriguez, who started the MLK food drive, said the initial drive resulted in volunteers at both sites filling the back of a pickup.

Accepted were canned goods and other nonperishables for distribution among area food banks. Beneficiaries were the Chesterton Food Pantry and Revolution Church in Miller. The church, Rodriguez said, sponsors a weekly luncheon for the community.

“I like working with faith-based groups,” Rodriguez said. “They tend to know their community so much better.”

The King holiday was established in 1983 to honor the slain civil rights leader and continue his work in race relations at state and national levels.

In addition to the food drive, the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center will host the showing of the film “Martin Luther King – I Have a Dream” at 1 p.m. Monday. There is no admission fee for the 60-minute film.

Even though the pandemic put a damper on previous food drives, Rodriguez said, “we still wanted to honor King’s legacy. We still felt a need to reach out to the community. Like the saying, we were thinking globally but acting locally.”

While some visitors stopped by the Douglas Center lot to hike or watch the deer in the park, some people brought food donations. Among the first at the Miller site was the Valparaiso family of Nikki Haines.

“It’s important to continue Reverend King’s legacy of serving the community,” said Haines, a relatively new member of Friends of Indiana Dunes.

Haines said Friends had also volunteered in building a walkway at Indiana Dunes State Park. Other duties include helping along trails and assisting at the visitor center in Porter. In 2021, park volunteers assisted in a beach cleanup and donated three park benches made from recycled plastic.

At the Porter site, Ranger Jim Whitenack reported that 10 families contributed to the drive. The ranger described the drive concept as “fantastic. This is a national call-to-service day, and we’re part of the national parks.”

Past MLK service projects, he said, focused more on stewardship, such as going into the park, working with plant life and removing unwanted vegetation.

With the food drive, “we’re doing this to help the community, not just the parks.”