Rodney Williams joined 21st Century Charter School when it was founded in 2005, he started off as a special education classroom assistant. Throughout the years, he became known as one of the architects of the Cougars athletic program and the coach that led the boys basketball program in its meteoric rise.

Williams died Tuesday morning after a years-long battle with cancer. He was 67.

“He was a giant in the community and a giant in the school,” said Kevin Teasley, founder and superintendent of 21st Century.

Williams, along with his colleague Ricky Haskins, launched the athletic programs in 2008, the sports included cross country, track, volleyball and baseball.

But it was the boys basketball program that quickly grew to become one of the best in the state.

The team first competed as a member of IHSAA in 2010 and finished with a record of 5-15, but two years later the Cougars won their first sectional championship and didn’t look back. During Williams’ tenure as head coach, the team won five more sectional championships, consecutive regional titles in 2016 and 2017, and posted an overall record of 160-101.

The best season for the Cougars was Williams’ last season at the helm, in 2020. They went 22-3 and won their fifth consecutive Class A sectional title. The team had their eye on the state championship until the COVID-19 outbreak forced the cancellation of the state tournament.

Williams received personal accolades as well, winning the Post-Tribune’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year in 2017.

“Rodney was much more than athletics,” Teasley told The Times. “He was a mentor, a father figure.”

Williams was a Gary native and attended Horace Mann High School. He later attended Northwestern and came back to the city when he graduated in 1977. Williams knew of the importance of completing high school and college, according to Teasley. And because of this, he was a perfect fit for 21st Century.

Williams considered Haskins his best friend. They had known each other for half a century. In addition, they both had played basketball at and graduated from Horace Mann.

Haskins died in 2020. And now the 21st Century community has lost Williams as well. What remains is a gym that houses the program they built, named to honor them, and the contributions they made to the school: The Haskins Williams Athletic Center.

Teasley told The Times Williams helped set the stage for 21st Century.

“The future is bright because of the foundation he set,” Teasley said. “He will be missed, no question."

